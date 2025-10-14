Kevin Federline Claims Troubled Ex-Wife Britney Spears Stood Over Their Sleeping Sons 'With a Knife' in Harrowing New Memoir: 'It's Time to Sound the Alarm'
Oct. 14 2025, Updated 4:58 p.m. ET
Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has made chilling accusations that the singer would stand over their sleeping sons with a knife in his upcoming memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In Federline's book,You Thought You Knew, he described how he's fraught with worry that "something bad is going to happen if things don’t change," regarding his former wife's current mental state.
Sons Lived in Fear of Spears
The former couple was married from 2004 through 2006 and share two sons: Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.
Federline wrote in one chapter of the book, obtained by the New York Times, that as teenagers, his sons were afraid of staying at their mother's home.
“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand,” he writes. “Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”
One of His 'Hardest Nights'
Spears has been estranged from her sons on and off over the years due to her mental health issues. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008.
The Toxic singer was rushed to L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in January 2008 after a dramatic standoff involving the kids at her house, where police were called. She was subsequently placed on an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold.
"It was one of the hardest nights of my life,” Federline writes about the heartbreaking incident. “I felt sick over what she was going through. This was someone I had loved. Someone I had built a life with. The mother of my children.”
The standoff and hospitalization, which were the culmination of a series of erratic incidents, caused Spears to end up being placed under a conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet on February 1, 2008. The duo took control over the Mississippi native's personal life, estate, and finances.
'Its About Survival'
Federline said he has mixed feelings about a judge terminating Britney's conservatorship in 2021.
The former backup dancer said those who started the "Free Britney" movement to end the star's conservatorship "started from a good place."
Still, Federline is now fearful that his ex has no one around watching over her well-being anymore.
"All those people who put so much effort into that should now put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival," he warns in the book.
Federline told the NYT that despite their differences over the years, “I’ve never, ever, once, been against Britney."
“I’ve only tried to help my sons have an incredible relationship with their mother. And it’s hard because when I really reflect on everything that’s happened, my kids do not know the woman that I married. And I’ve spent two decades trying to bridge that gap,” he spilled.
The Celebrity Fit Club alum ultimately moved to Hawaii in 2023 with Sean, Jayden, his current wife, Victoria Prince, and their daughter, Peyton.
'Time to Sound the Alarm'
Federline had a terrifying prediction in his book's penultimate chapter, as he fears Britney's increasingly erratic behavior is going to end in tragedy.
The Womanizer songstress has shared troubling Instagram videos, including one where she was playing with knives and a recent post where she was dancing in her filthy home covered in dog feces.
“The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible,” he writes.
“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”
He adds, "Now, more than ever, they need your support,” about his sons. "I’ve been their buffer for years, but now it’s bigger than me. It’s time to sound the alarm.”