Kevin Federline Claims Troubled Ex-Wife Britney Spears Stood Over Their Sleeping Sons 'With a Knife' in Harrowing New Memoir: 'It's Time to Sound the Alarm'

Federline said he has mixed feelings about a judge terminating Britney's conservatorship in 2021.

The former backup dancer said those who started the "Free Britney" movement to end the star's conservatorship "started from a good place."

Still, Federline is now fearful that his ex has no one around watching over her well-being anymore.

"All those people who put so much effort into that should now put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival," he warns in the book.

Federline told the NYT that despite their differences over the years, “I’ve never, ever, once, been against Britney."

“I’ve only tried to help my sons have an incredible relationship with their mother. And it’s hard because when I really reflect on everything that’s happened, my kids do not know the woman that I married. And I’ve spent two decades trying to bridge that gap,” he spilled.

The Celebrity Fit Club alum ultimately moved to Hawaii in 2023 with Sean, Jayden, his current wife, Victoria Prince, and their daughter, Peyton.