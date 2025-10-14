'Good Morning America' Love Rats T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Announce Engagement... Three Years After They Were Fired From Show Over Affair Scandal

Robach told listeners: "We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we've been engaged for just about a month now."

Holmes added: "We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We've learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship."

The 48-year-old appeared to take a dig at paparazzi photos exposing their secret romantic getaway in late 2022 while they were employed at GMA and still married to other people.