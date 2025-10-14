'Good Morning America' Love Rats T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Announce Engagement... Three Years After They Were Fired From Show Over Affair Scandal
Oct. 14 2025, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
Former Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are getting hitched, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Robach, 52, and Holmes shared the happy news on the Tuesday, October 14, episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, which they launched in the aftermath of their GMA cheating scandal three years ago.
Robach told listeners: "We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we've been engaged for just about a month now."
Holmes added: "We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We've learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship."
The 48-year-old appeared to take a dig at paparazzi photos exposing their secret romantic getaway in late 2022 while they were employed at GMA and still married to other people.
Robach Awkwardly Notes No One Commented on Engagement Ring
Holmes jokingly noted how his fiancée had been "dangling a ring in everybody's face every chance you could, and nobody said a word."
Robach took the reins and shared how she "very proudly" wore her ring in public, expecting a reaction, but "it never happened."
She said: "I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, and kept waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me, 'Hey, what's that?' And it never happened.
"And if people saw it, maybe they were just being polite."
Holmes Stopped Robach From Accidentally Posting Engagement Online
While Robach admitted she was "waiting for somebody to point" out her engagement ring, she recalled a moment when she nearly exposed their news to millions of social media followers before Holmes stopped her.
She said Holmes looked at the photo and remarked, "Babe, you see what's very prominent in that picture and what's in that photo?"
The former anchor added: "So I decided not to post it because I didn't want that to be what the photo was about."
Holmes jumped in to note: "We were intimately engaged with friends, very close people, for the past three weekends. All of them are gonna think back and go, 'Oh my god, how did we miss it?'"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Robach and Holmes' affair rocked their network and stunned viewers.
While Robach and Holmes insisted they were separated from their partners when the relationship began, they were suspended and ultimately fired from the network.
Robach finalized her divorce from ex Andrew Shue, while Holmes also ended his marriage to Marilee Fiebig.
In an ironic twist of fate, Shue and Fiebig became romantically linked while their exes continued to date and later moved in together.
News of the couple's engagement comes after rumors spread about Robach and Holmes' relationship on the rocks as they struggled to relaunch their TV careers.