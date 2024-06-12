Confession: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Tell How They Pretended Their Respective Marriages Weren’t Over
Fired Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes recently opened up about the "extreme" lengths they took to pretend that their respective marriages were not over, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Robach and Holmes’ secret affair was first exposed in November 2022, the former GMA colleagues-turned-lovers discussed their respective marriages to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.
According to Robach and Holmes, both of their respective marriages were “over” when they first engaged in their secret love affair in 2022.
“We had very perfect-looking families and personal-looking lives,” Robach, 51, explained during Monday’s episode of the pair’s Amy and T.J. podcast. “We were guilty at times of putting up an image of our lives that we knew was not true.”
“I immediately was so afraid that anyone I knew would know or would think that something was wrong. I didn’t want anyone to think anything was wrong,” the former GMA3 host continued. “The problem is that everything was wrong.”
“I was almost sure my marriage was over and yet I didn’t want anyone to know,” Robach added. “And no one did know for a while.”
As for Holmes, he confessed that his marriage to Fiebig was essentially “over” before he and Robach engaged in their secret affair.
Holmes claimed that he and Fiebig started their divorce proceedings sometime in 2022 and that he had moved out of the then-couple’s marital home by August of that year.
“I moved out of my marital home in August 2022 and divorce was underway,” the fired GMA3 host explained on Monday.
“I wouldn’t wear it anywhere else,” Holmes said of his wedding band. “I would just go to the studio where I kept it and would put it on for the show. I didn’t want anyone to know that I had another failed marriage.”
Holmes, 46, also detailed the “extreme” lengths he went through to hide his and Fiebig’s failed marriage.
“For months, I didn’t update my address,” he explained on Monday’s podcast episode. “I would wake out of my new home at 3:45 AM and I would walk downtown for 15 minutes over to my marital home.”
“I would sneak behind cars or behind the building because the driver was parked at the door,” he continued. “I was dipping and hiding trying to make sure he didn’t know that something was up. I went to that type of extreme.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, both Robach and Holmes’ respective marriages officially ended shortly after the pair’s secret affair was exposed in November 2022.
Robach and Shue ultimately finalized their divorce in March 2023, while Holmes and Fiebig finalized their divorce that October.
Robach and Holmes were both fired by ABC News in January 2023 in the wake of their exposed romance.
“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement at the time.
“We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”