EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Family 'Beyond Rage' Over Plans for Huge New In-Depth Docuseries to Probe Abuse Allegations Against 'Pedophile' Pop King

The three-part series, titled Legacy: Michael Jackson, has been announced as part of BBC Factual's new slate of programs. Promising what producers describe as "the most fully rounded and authoritative portrait of Jackson yet produced," it will trace Jackson's rise from child star to global phenomenon – while also delving into allegations of child sexual abuse and the controversies that surrounded him in later years.

The BBC says the documentary will feature "rare intimate archive" and "revelatory interviews with those closest to him."

A family insider told RadarOnline.com: "The Jacksons are furious. They see this as another attempt to smear Michael's name all over again. They are beyond rage – they feel like he's being put on trial even after death. His children and siblings have fought for years to protect his legacy, and this feels like a betrayal."

The insider continued: "They're devastated that a respected institution like the BBC would push forward with a project that reopens old wounds. To them, Michael was acquitted in court, and yet the media keeps digging up the same accusations. It's retraumatizing for the family."