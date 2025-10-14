EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Family 'Beyond Rage' Over Plans for Huge New In-Depth Docuseries to Probe Abuse Allegations Against 'Pedophile' Pop King
Oct. 14 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Michael Jackson's family has reacted with rage that is "beyond fury" to the news the BBC is producing a major new docuseries re-examining the abuse allegations that haunted the pedophilia-accused pop icon's career.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com relatives of the late singer, who died in 2009 at the age of 50, are said to be "almost speechless with anger" at the broadcaster's decision to revisit the claims, calling it "a shameless attempt to profit from lies."
Michael Jackson's New Docuseries Leaves Family Raging
The three-part series, titled Legacy: Michael Jackson, has been announced as part of BBC Factual's new slate of programs. Promising what producers describe as "the most fully rounded and authoritative portrait of Jackson yet produced," it will trace Jackson's rise from child star to global phenomenon – while also delving into allegations of child sexual abuse and the controversies that surrounded him in later years.
The BBC says the documentary will feature "rare intimate archive" and "revelatory interviews with those closest to him."
A family insider told RadarOnline.com: "The Jacksons are furious. They see this as another attempt to smear Michael's name all over again. They are beyond rage – they feel like he's being put on trial even after death. His children and siblings have fought for years to protect his legacy, and this feels like a betrayal."
The insider continued: "They're devastated that a respected institution like the BBC would push forward with a project that reopens old wounds. To them, Michael was acquitted in court, and yet the media keeps digging up the same accusations. It's retraumatizing for the family."
Legacy: Michael Jackson will cover the star's early years performing with The Jackson 5 in the 1960s, his groundbreaking solo career, and his reign as the "King of Pop" with albums like Thriller and Bad.
It will also revisit the 1993 claims made by Evan Chandler that Jackson abused his 13-year-old son Jordan – allegations settled out of court – and later accusations by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom alleged abuse as children.
In 2019, HBO's Leaving Neverland, directed by Dan Reed, reignited controversy with detailed accounts from Robson and Safechuck.
Michael Jackson Biopic In Jeopardy?
Jackson's estate condemned the film and filed a lawsuit against HBO, calling it "a posthumous character assassination." The new BBC project, sources say, is likely to inflame similar tensions.
Another Jackson family source said the singer's relatives are particularly upset that the docuseries is being released just as production continues on Michael, a major studio biopic starring his real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson.
"The timing feels deliberate," the source said. "They're trying to tarnish the excitement around the biopic. It's cruel and unnecessary. Michael's family has finally been able to celebrate his music again – now they feel like they're being dragged back into the darkness."
Paris Jackson's Pain Over Attacks On Famous Father
EXCLUSIVE: She's No Meghan! How Kate Middleton Has Been Revered for Years as 'Queen in Waiting' by Royal Family — As She's Dubbed 'Princess Diana Without the Mess'
Jackson's remaining family includes his mother, Katherine, and his siblings Janet, LaToya, Jermaine, Tito, Marlon, and Randy. His three children – Prince, Paris, and Blanket – have largely stayed out of public life but are said to be "deeply hurt" by renewed media scrutiny.
"Paris has spoken before about how painful it is to see her dad's name dragged through the mud," the insider added. "They've all tried to live quietly, but this brings everything flooding back."
A BBC source said the network stands by its decision, with the network describing Legacy: Michael Jackson as "a balanced and comprehensive study of a complex cultural figure."
The Jackson family, however, remains unconvinced. "They believe the BBC has chosen controversy over compassion," said the source. "To them, it's just exploitation – plain and simple."