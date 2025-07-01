Khloé Kardashian Admits She's a Fake — As She Reveals EVERY Cosmetic Procedure She's Had in Candid Social Media Post
Khloé Kardashian has exposed herself and shared all of the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality star candidly listed off all of the nips and tucks she’s had done over the years after celebrating her 41st birthday on June 27.
Khloé Responds to Viral Video
After fans applauded Kardashian’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner for sharing her breast augmentation details, the 41-year-old got real with fans about her own plastic surgery.
Kardashian responded to an Instagram reel from Dr. Jonathan Betteridge, in which he speculated about what work she’s had done by comparing an old image to her current look.
Betteridge suggested Khloé has had a “temporal brow lift to elevate the outer brow area,” an “upper blepharoplasty” and a “face and neck lift,” as well as a nose job, fillers and a chin implant.
The mother-of-two wasted no time setting the record straight and commented on the viral video.
She wrote: “I take this as a great compliment! first off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here’s a list of things that I have done. I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go.”
Kardashian proceeded to list all of her cosmetic procedures along with credit to the physician and product.
The reality star continued: “Nose job @drkanodia90210, laser Hair for the hairline and everywhere else 🤭
“@sevlaseraestheticsBotox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek, @7qspasoft wave laser for skin tightening.
“@softwavetherapyfiller in the past but not any over the last few years (I hear it never goes away, so I’m sure it’s still there but calmed down 🙏🏽)
“Lost 80 pounds over the years (slow and steady) @coachjoe.pariscollagen. baby Threads underneath my chin and neck @thethingswedo.co. Salmon sperm facials/ regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care.
“in 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors 😉💞.”
Fans applauded Kardashian’s transparency and “correcting misinformation” while heaping praise over her total-body transformation.
One Instagram user wrote: “Classy correction!! Love this!!! You’re absolutely gorgeous & I always appreciate how gently you correct misinformation.”
Another added: “I love how open you’re about your transformation journey, goes to show you’re a mature person. Love you, Koko.”
A third chimed in: “Whatever you had to do to get there was worth it! You look stunning, baby!”
Khloé’s grand cosmetic procedure reveal comes after Kylie was branded the ultimate “girl’s girl” for sharing her breast implant recipe.
Following in Kylie’s Footsteps
Despite previously denying going under the knife, Jenner responded to a fan’s TikTok inquiring about her famous chest.
TikTok user Rachel Leary called out Jenner in her video, saying: "You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job.
"It’s like the most perfect natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection.
"That is what I aspire mine to look like... I don't expect you to share who did the work...but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done."
The fan then tagged Kylie in the caption of her video, writing: "Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully."
In a surprising move, Kylie responded to the fan’s request.
She wrote in a comment on the video: “45 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps.”
Fans cheered over Kylie's honest response and thanked her for being so "honest" and "helpful for the girls."