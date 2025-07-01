Khloé Kardashian Admits She's a Fake — As She Reveals EVERY Cosmetic Procedure She's Had in Candid Social Media Post

She wrote: “I take this as a great compliment! first off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here’s a list of things that I have done. I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go.”

Kardashian proceeded to list all of her cosmetic procedures along with credit to the physician and product.

The reality star continued: “Nose job @drkanodia90210, laser Hair for the hairline and everywhere else 🤭

“@sevlaseraestheticsBotox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek, @7qspasoft wave laser for skin tightening.

“@softwavetherapyfiller in the past but not any over the last few years (I hear it never goes away, so I’m sure it’s still there but calmed down 🙏🏽)

“Lost 80 pounds over the years (slow and steady) @coachjoe.pariscollagen. baby Threads underneath my chin and neck @thethingswedo.co. Salmon sperm facials/ regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care.

“in 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors 😉💞.”