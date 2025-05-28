Your tip
Khloe Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Momager 2.0? Khloé Kardashian Sparks Wild Plastic Surgery Rumor After Sporting Oddball Look — Which Makes Her IDENTICAL to Mom Kris Jenner

khloe kardashian plastic surgery kris jenner lookalike
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian is now the spit of her mom Kris, right.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 28 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Ever-evolving Khloé Kardashian has revealed ANOTHER new look – and it's a shocking mirror image of her manipulative mom, Kris Jenner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The stunning facial similarities between Khloé, 40, and the KarJenner matriarch, 69, unleashed a swarm of social media comments, with one user gasping it was "the most I’ve seen you look identical to Kris."

But plastic surgeons said her new mommy-and-me look is more than a genetic coincidence – it’s likely the result of extensive plastic surgery.

Under The Knife?

khloe kardashian plastic surgery kris jenner lookalike
Source: KRISJENNER/INSTAGRAM; KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Khloé Kardashian, left, debuts her dramatic transformation, drawing jaw-dropping comparisons to her mom Kris Jenner’s iconic look.

In May, an insider revealed Khloé’s nose has "always been one area of her features she felt most insecure about" and that momager Kris "has the same issue."

Three years earlier, even Khloé confessed that a comment made by her image-conscious mom inspired her to get a nose job.

But New Jersey plastic surgeon Dr. Smita R. Ramanadham believes it's likely the reality star has shined up her schnoz on more than one occasion.

"I think she has had several rhinoplasties, as her nose looks more refined over the years," she exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Face Sculpting

khloe kardashian plastic surgery kris jenner lookalike
Source: KRISJENNER/INSTAGRAM; KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

A sculpted nose, lifted brows, and hollowed cheeks now have Kardashian looking more like Jenner than ever before.

It's not just Khloé’s nose that doesn't pass the smell test – New York surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar added: "Her eyebrows are in a higher position, which could be achieved with a forehead lift."

Meanwhile, Boca Raton-based plastic surgeon Dr. Gregory Albert believes Khloé's Jenner-esque new mug may have been aided by a lower-cheek fat-pad removal, citing "a hollowness in the midface just above and to the side of the mouth."

But the self-obsessed Kardashian seemingly has no regrets.

When asked by a fan in 2021 if she missed her old face, she simply responded: "No."

