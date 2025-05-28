EXCLUSIVE: Momager 2.0? Khloé Kardashian Sparks Wild Plastic Surgery Rumor After Sporting Oddball Look — Which Makes Her IDENTICAL to Mom Kris Jenner

Ever-evolving Khloé Kardashian has revealed ANOTHER new look – and it's a shocking mirror image of her manipulative mom, Kris Jenner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The stunning facial similarities between Khloé, 40, and the KarJenner matriarch, 69, unleashed a swarm of social media comments, with one user gasping it was "the most I’ve seen you look identical to Kris."

But plastic surgeons said her new mommy-and-me look is more than a genetic coincidence – it’s likely the result of extensive plastic surgery.