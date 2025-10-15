EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry is Reverting Back to Royal Lapdog Role — As Meghan Markle Keeps Him on Tight Leash

Meghan, 44, is focused on her As Ever brand and the second season of her Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan, which recently dropped to highly mixed reviews. Meanwhile, Harry is returning to familiar ground with a short film titled Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, exploring the HIV/AIDS crisis in Uganda – echoing the humanitarian work once championed by his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers said: "It's always good when Prince Harry does something for charity, because then he's doing something for somebody else rather than for himself. And that, of course, is what he was trained to do, and that is where his skills lie. As for Meghan Markle, her skills are completely different. She is much more of a red carpet person.

"There is obviously a divergence of the ways. He pops back every now and again, and sort of almost resumes his old life for a few days, and then he goes back to being an appendage in the garden. He certainly doesn't look happy. So if by doing these sort of things more often it gives him a bit of a purpose, and it helps other people, then I'm all for it. But in the end of the day he's in a bit of a muddle, because he has opted out and he is not part of the working royal family, and he's very unlikely ever to be. So what can he do but make these odd appearances every now and again?"