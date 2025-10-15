Trump Author Let Prez Choose Photo for Cover of MAGA Book... After the Don Was 'Humiliated' Over Magazine's 'Super Bad Picture' of Him
Oct. 15 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Donald Trump wanted to make sure all his bad angles were not put on display in an upcoming MAGA book following the TIME magazine chaos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Conservative mouthpiece and Trump supporter Scott Jennings revealed he gave the president the gift of choosing what photo would grace the cover of his book about the controversial politician.
Trump Gets to Choose Book's Photo After Cover Drama
"I let the president pick the cover, and it is a great photo of him," Jennings gushed to Brandon Tatum on The Officer Tatum podcast. The book, titled A Revolution of Common Sense, will focus on Trump's second term so far. However, it appears Trump was more interested in looking good.
On the cover, Trump is exiting the White House as two saluting Marines stand behind him, a photo decision in which Jennings labeled a "great call."
Jennings, who has appeared on CNN to battle it out against left-leaning political commentators, then promoted his book once more and raved, "You’ll get it on November 18th. You’ll have it in time for Christmas.
"Get one for every relative. If your relative loves Trump, get it. If they don’t, get it as a gag gift. Either way, it’s a good book to get. Put it under the Christmas tree,” said Jennings, going into salesman mode."
Trump V. TIME Debacle
The 47-year-old allowing Trump to choose his own photo is likely to keep Jennings in the same zone for some time, as the former reality star recently went off after setting his eyes upon TIME magazine's cover photo of him.
On Tuesday, October 15, the president raged due to the publication putting his most "unflattering" angle on display for all to see.
"Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time," he cried on Truth Social. "They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one."
Trump then labeled the cover "Really weird!" and admitted, "I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"
The cover is a low-angle shot with a light above his head, shot in a way to make the 79-year-old look heroic, following his work on the Gaza ceasefire deal. However, it had the opposite impact. The angle and lighting put all eyes on his "unflattering" neck and also makes his hair look thin.
Critics were quick to mock Trump over the embarrassing photo, as one person joked, "Turkey neck! Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away," and another said, "Fat, balding, wrinkly, orange dude gets pissed because he looks fat, orange, wrinkly, and bald in a picture?"
One person added: "The sign of a true narcissist! They finally put him in the magazine with a decent story, but there is some kind of conspiracy because he doesn’t like the photo. Wow."
Even one of Trump's many rivals, California Gov Gavin Newsom, had his press account mock the cover by blurring out Trump's neck.
Trump's 'Ego' Put On Blast
Trump has been accused of being a narcissist on several occasions, including recently, when Hollywood star Martin Sheen called out the president's "ego."
"The big guy in the White House, if he would take some personal advice – you got to realize, sir, that you are the biggest nothing in the world," Sheen said during a live taping of MSNBC Nicolle Wallace's The Best People podcast in New York City over the weekend.
He added: "Stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants, who are encouraging you to be your nonhuman self. Get in touch with that humanity.... Stop fussing with your hair and don’t worry about your tie, and stand up straight and speak clearly, not from your throat."