Trump Author Let Prez Choose Photo for Cover of MAGA Book... After the Don Was 'Humiliated' Over Magazine's 'Super Bad Picture' of Him

"I let the president pick the cover, and it is a great photo of him," Jennings gushed to Brandon Tatum on The Officer Tatum podcast. The book, titled A Revolution of Common Sense, will focus on Trump's second term so far. However, it appears Trump was more interested in looking good.

On the cover, Trump is exiting the White House as two saluting Marines stand behind him, a photo decision in which Jennings labeled a "great call."

Jennings, who has appeared on CNN to battle it out against left-leaning political commentators, then promoted his book once more and raved, "You’ll get it on November 18th. You’ll have it in time for Christmas.

"Get one for every relative. If your relative loves Trump, get it. If they don’t, get it as a gag gift. Either way, it’s a good book to get. Put it under the Christmas tree,” said Jennings, going into salesman mode."