Michelle Obama Hints She Struggled Parenting Two Daughters With Husband Barack — As 'Divorce of The Century' Rumors Ramp Up

During the latest episode of her IMO podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, the former first lady raised eyebrows when she commented on how politics can easily "suck the life out" of parenting during a discussion with guests Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

Michelle Obama has appeared to throw shade at husband Barack 's parenting while he was the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michelle agreed with her guest that parenting duties 'absolutely' come before career goals.

While Jackson and Barnes enjoyed successful careers in the NBA, the latter confessed a career in politics interested him as well.

Michelle asked Barnes: "Do you think you might get into politics?"

Barnes replied, "I could, I love politics" before nothing his passion for legislation aimed at supporting low-income areas and an initial goal of becoming mayor of his hometown before he turned 50.

But the former Golden State Warriors player was quick to clarify while he was intrigued with public service, he was concerned about how a high-stress job in politics would impact his ability to be a well-rounded father.