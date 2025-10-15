'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Trolls RFK Jr.'s Wife Over Health Secretary's Claims a Parasite 'Consumed a Portion Of His Brain'
Oct. 15 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Cheryl Hines appeared on The View on Tuesday, October 14, and made a shocking confession about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While on the show, Hines was, unsurprisingly, grilled about her controversial husband, who is currently the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.
As the panelists were asking Hines questions, Joy Behar piped in to inquire about RFK Jr.'s brain worm.
In 2024, he claimed doctors thought he had a brain tumor in 2012. One doctor had a different opinion, though, insisting the abnormality seen on his brain scans "was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died."
He also made a joke of it when he was running for president, tweeting, "I offer to eat 5 more brain worms and still beat President Trump and President Biden in a debate."
"I feel confident of the result even with a six-worm handicap," he added.
Hines Claimed a Worm 'Ate Just a Little Bit' of RFK Jr.'s Brain
When asked if he had a brain worm, Hines responded, "It ate just a little bit of his brain and died, so don't worry."
"So it's a dead brain worm?" Behar kept pressing.
Whoopi Goldberg then piped in to ask, "What died? The brain died?"
"It’s a call back to the campaign," Hines answered. "Look, you’ve got to read my book. That was just one tiny headline in a mountain of crazy."
Hines Got Into It With Sunny Hostin Over RFK Jr.
Aside from discussing the brain worm, Hines got into a back-and-forth with Sunny Hostin.
"Bobby’s background, everything I have seen him do, he has dedicated his career to suing big corporations because of toxins that are – have been affecting people’s healthcare, people’s health, I should say," Hines claimed, defending her husband and his position against critics.
"But the problem, respectfully, is that your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we have had in history," Hostin replied.
Hostin went on to note he's "spread a lot of misinformation," "chaos," and "confusion," which she noted was "a very dangerous thing."
"When you say misinformation, disinformation, we could go back to COVID," Hines rebuttled.
Hostin couldn't help to interrupt, stating, "He has connected circumcision to autism."
"May I finish?" Hines sternly said. She then discussed medical professionals insisting the COVID-19 vaccine would stop the disease from being transmitted, only for that to not turn out to be the case.
"That was ‘disinformation,’ ‘misinformation,'" she insisted.
Mel Gibson Sparks Fan Outcry for Recasting Jesus and Mary Magdalene Roles for Highly-Anticipated 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel — 'Blasphemous Work!'
Hines Has 'Burned Her Bridges in Hollywood'
Aside from taking some heat on The View, RadarOnline.com revealed Hines has "burned her bridges in Hollywood" due to her husband.
"What's confusing to people is just weeks ago, she appeared to shun a move to Washington, D.C., and was making a big show about sticking tight to Hollywood," a source claimed. "She seems to have done a complete U-turn. The talk is she's fired up over this opportunity to be an influencer and Beltway powerhouse."
"It seems terribly sad that Cheryl's willing to sacrifice her sense of self and be steamrolled by him," they continued. "People think he's treated her horribly. She's burned her bridges in Hollywood, and she's going to struggle getting these people behind her again."
The source also claimed Hines' co-star from Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David, is working on a new project to commemorate America's 250th anniversary, but she can "count herself out."