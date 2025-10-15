'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Trolls RFK Jr.'s Wife Over Health Secretary's Claims a Parasite 'Consumed a Portion Of His Brain'

Aside from discussing the brain worm, Hines got into a back-and-forth with Sunny Hostin.

"Bobby’s background, everything I have seen him do, he has dedicated his career to suing big corporations because of toxins that are – have been affecting people’s healthcare, people’s health, I should say," Hines claimed, defending her husband and his position against critics.

"But the problem, respectfully, is that your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we have had in history," Hostin replied.

Hostin went on to note he's "spread a lot of misinformation," "chaos," and "confusion," which she noted was "a very dangerous thing."

"When you say misinformation, disinformation, we could go back to COVID," Hines rebuttled.

Hostin couldn't help to interrupt, stating, "He has connected circumcision to autism."

"May I finish?" Hines sternly said. She then discussed medical professionals insisting the COVID-19 vaccine would stop the disease from being transmitted, only for that to not turn out to be the case.

"That was ‘disinformation,’ ‘misinformation,'" she insisted.