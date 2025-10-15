Mel Gibson Sparks Fan Outcry for Recasting Jesus and Mary Magdalene Roles for Highly-Anticipated 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel — 'Blasphemous Work!'

Filming has just begun on The Resurrection of the Christ, Gibson's long-delayed follow-up to 2004's surprise smash The Passion of the Christ.

The new movie takes place three days after Christ’s crucifixion on Good Friday, but original star Jim Caviezel has been replaced by Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen in the title role.

It was initially hoped that the popular Caviezel, now 57, could return with some special effects, but the film production's 20-year gap made that too expensive.

"It made sense to recast the whole film," a source close to the production told Variety. "They would have had to do all this CGI stuff, all this digital stuff – de-aging and all that – that would have been very costly."