Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Questions About 'Dating' Tom Brady — After Radar Revealed The Reality Star Was 'Throwing Herself' at NFL Icon... and Got 'Rejected'

The reality star candidly shared stories about growing up with sisters Kourtney and Khloé, building a billion-dollar brand, and navigating co-parenting challenges with ex-husband Kanye West.

But apparently she drew the line at questions about "how serious" her romance with Brady, 48, was.

Cooper asked: "Okay, back to one question because you didn't really answer it... Okay. You have to tell me. How serious were you and Tom Brady?"

Kardashian diverted her eyes from the host as she let out an exasperated, "Oh my god."