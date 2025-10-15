Your tip
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Questions About 'Dating' Tom Brady — After Radar Revealed The Reality Star Was 'Throwing Herself' at NFL Icon... and Got 'Rejected'

Split photo of Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian awkwardly dodged questions about 'dating' Tom Brady.

Oct. 15 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian wasn't having any questions about being romantically linked to retired NFL legend Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kardashian did her best to dodge the subject while chatting with Alex Cooper on Wednesday, October 15th's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Kardashian's 'Call Her Daddy' Appearance

Source: @CALLHERDADDY/YOUTUBE

Kardashian refused to answer any questions about her romantic links to Brady.

The reality star candidly shared stories about growing up with sisters Kourtney and Khloé, building a billion-dollar brand, and navigating co-parenting challenges with ex-husband Kanye West.

But apparently she drew the line at questions about "how serious" her romance with Brady, 48, was.

Cooper asked: "Okay, back to one question because you didn't really answer it... Okay. You have to tell me. How serious were you and Tom Brady?"

Kardashian diverted her eyes from the host as she let out an exasperated, "Oh my god."

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @CALLHERDADDY/YOUTUBE

Kardashian did not appear amused with questions about Brady.

Cooper followed up: "Like a date?"

Kardashian turned her attention away from the host and fished out another prompt from a fishbowl filled with pink slips of paper sitting on the end table beside her.

The host awkwardly laughed as she asked, "Wait! You're not going to answer that one?"

Kardashian doubled down and said, "I'm not doing to answer that one... He's–" before she was interrupted by her phone going off.

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @CALLHERDADDY/YOUTUBE

She declined to give details on dating Brady before she was 'saved' by a call from Kylie Jenner.

Moments before Cooper called out Kardashian on dating Brady, she proposed they play a game of "f---, marry, kill" with the star's exes, including Brady, Pete Davidson, and Kris Humphries.

Kardashian appeared slightly annoyed with the question and nodded along, "mhmm" after each man's name was read aloud.

Instead of answering who of her three exes she would "f---, marry or kill," the Skims founder chose to pull a prompt out of the fishbowl and "text on this one."

She escaped by sending younger half-sister Kylie Jenner a prank text – and luckily for Kardashian, the cosmetic mogul replied when she was in the hot seat about the Super Bowl winner.

Kardashian 'Bitter' Over Brady 'Rejection'

Split photo of Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Kardashian was 'bitter' over Brady cozying up with Sofia Vergara.

Kardashian's response to be grilled over Brady comes after insiders claimed the 44-year-old was "putting on a brave face" after allegedly being "rejected" by Brady.

Brady was initially linked to the reality star in 2023, though some sources insisted at the time they were just "friends" and neither publicly commented on the rumors.

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources recently claimed Kardashian was feeling "embarrassed and bitter" after learning Brady was romantically linked to sitcom bombshell Sofia Vergara.

Insiders claimed Vergara and Brady grew close after attending Jeff Bezos' star-studded Venice wedding. Kardashian also attended the wedding, and tipsters claimed she hoped to "reconnect" with the football stud at the event.

After Kardashian's alleged reconnection plan failed, an insider claimed, "She's putting on a brave face, but deep down it’s bothering her.

“Getting overlooked for someone so close to home has really shaken her – rejection isn't something she handles well."

Another added: "Kim wasn't exactly subtle about liking Tom. They've had flirty moments and plenty of run-ins, so she thought something might eventually happen. Seeing him go for Sofia instead – someone in their shared circle – definitely stung.

"It's been a massive blow to her self-esteem. Tom checked all her boxes — he's polished, high-profile, and attractive. She really thought he could be the one, so watching him pursue someone else hit a nerve."

