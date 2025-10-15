Markle, 44, shared the post on Tuesday, October 14, following her four-day trip to New York City with her husband, Prince Harry . It came on the heels of her whirlwind trip to Paris , where the Duchess of Sussex was widely slammed for taking a playful video near the tunnel where Harry's late mom, Princess Diana , was killed in a horrific 1997 car crash.

Meghan Markle is under fire for another one of her Instagram videos, this time taking followers behind the scenes on her recent trip to New York City, where she was dubbed "out of touch," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince Harry made a cameo while Markle showed off one of her racks of designer clothes.

Markle once again showed her aversion to contemporary music, setting the video to an old-timey 1956 big band hit.

The former actress flaunted a row of seven pricey pairs of high-heeled shoes, then turned her attention to rows of designer clothes hung on several racks, all in her favorite black and beige colors.

They included numerous slacks, blazers, and even a Chanel tweed dress that Markle previously wore in a 2022 photo shoot for a profile by The Cut. She later wore it on a dinner date with Harry, 40, while in NYC.

The prince, 40, appeared in their hotel suite's doorway after his wife showed off her massive apparel haul for their brief Big Apple visit, where the couple received the Humanitarians of the Year award at Project Healthy Minds Gala on October 9.