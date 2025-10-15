'She is Done': Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Out of Touch' and 'Unroyal' Footage of New York City Visit — After Facing Intense Backlash Over Princess Diana Death Site Video
Oct. 15 2025, Published 2:49 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is under fire for another one of her Instagram videos, this time taking followers behind the scenes on her recent trip to New York City, where she was dubbed "out of touch," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, shared the post on Tuesday, October 14, following her four-day trip to New York City with her husband, Prince Harry. It came on the heels of her whirlwind trip to Paris, where the Duchess of Sussex was widely slammed for taking a playful video near the tunnel where Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, was killed in a horrific 1997 car crash.
Racks of Designer Clothing
Markle once again showed her aversion to contemporary music, setting the video to an old-timey 1956 big band hit.
The former actress flaunted a row of seven pricey pairs of high-heeled shoes, then turned her attention to rows of designer clothes hung on several racks, all in her favorite black and beige colors.
They included numerous slacks, blazers, and even a Chanel tweed dress that Markle previously wore in a 2022 photo shoot for a profile by The Cut. She later wore it on a dinner date with Harry, 40, while in NYC.
The prince, 40, appeared in their hotel suite's doorway after his wife showed off her massive apparel haul for their brief Big Apple visit, where the couple received the Humanitarians of the Year award at Project Healthy Minds Gala on October 9.
'Very Unroyal'
"Meghan’s new video seems very off-key with rows of shoes and dresses. We hear Dinah Washington’s If I Were a Bell whilst Harry lounges around barefoot," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams sneered about Markle's post.
He continued, "You feel that the allure of luxury is irresistible to her, but she should bear in mind that it would be beyond the reach of many."
"The trip was about a serious subject to which the Sussexes have contributed. This mish-mash of a video looked juvenile, unsophisticated, and very unroyal," Fitzwilliams scoffed.
'She's So Out of Touch'
A Reddit thread featuring the Instagram video saw royal watchers tear apart Markle for being stuck in her own world.
"She is in her influencer wannabe era, it seems. This is the kind of video the most basic people post on IG or TikTok to feel like they are the most glamorous ones, and we should all be jealous," one person wrote.
"Shows she's so out of touch... This is Kardashian-level excess," a second user huffed.
"This reel is so cringe. It shows how much effort and time she puts into these things. It’s so embarrassing, I feel sorry for her," a third person shared, while a fourth snarked, "This video is just a step away from her doing her makeup hauls and unboxing videos on YouTube.
Controversial Paris Video
Markle's appearance in NYC came after her whirlwind trip to Paris Fashion Week.
She raised the ire of royal fans by taking an "insensitive" video from her limousine while driving along the Seine River at night, passing two iconic bridges.
Just as Markle was about to reach the Pont de l'Alma, she turned the camera inside to show off her designer heels resting on the seat inside the vehicle. The tunnel under the bridge is where Diana was killed in a car crash at the age of 36.
Megyn Kelly echoed the sentiment of many royal fans when she called out Markle on her podcast, asking, "What is that? Who would do that? Like, there's seriously something wrong with her."
"The callousness of that behavior, I mean, speaks volumes about who she is, but I'm not surprised. And your relationship with Harry, who trolls their spouse over their dead mother? I mean, talk about places you should not go. But it doesn't surprise me," Kelly, 54, added.