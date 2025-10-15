Trump's Health 'Troubles' Explained?: Former RFK Jr Advisor Goes Off on Prez's 'Brain Fog' as Dementia Rumors Threaten to Sink Don's Career

"A common side effect of statins, especially as you get older, is fatigue and things like brain fog," Dr. Malhotra, a heart specialist, told the Daily Mail. "That may well explain some of the observations people have made. There's also research suggesting statins can cause swelling in the ankles."

Dr. Malhotra blamed Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe, two medications Trump is believed to be taking, rather than the effects of old age. According to the medical expert, he raised his concerns with two Trump cabinet ministers, both of whom were "very concerned."

The unnamed ministers claimed they were considering bringing this up to Trump.

In response to Malhotra's comments, White House spokesman Kush Desai claimed Trump has the "mental acuity and energy levels that most young people could not fathom having."

The bizarre statement continued: "So-called medical 'experts,' especially foreign ones with no relevance or involvement in the administration, should stop beclowning themselves and marring their credibility by pitching their idiotic hot takes with Fake News outlets that have nothing better to cover."