Trump's Health 'Troubles' Explained?: Former RFK Jr Advisor Goes Off on Prez's 'Brain Fog' as Dementia Rumors Threaten to Sink Don's Career
Oct. 15 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's rumored health problems may finally have an explanation, and it's disturbing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a former adviser to Robert F Kennedy Jr., suggested the president's medications may be the culprit behind his failing body.
What Is Wrong With Trump?
"A common side effect of statins, especially as you get older, is fatigue and things like brain fog," Dr. Malhotra, a heart specialist, told the Daily Mail. "That may well explain some of the observations people have made. There's also research suggesting statins can cause swelling in the ankles."
Dr. Malhotra blamed Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe, two medications Trump is believed to be taking, rather than the effects of old age. According to the medical expert, he raised his concerns with two Trump cabinet ministers, both of whom were "very concerned."
The unnamed ministers claimed they were considering bringing this up to Trump.
In response to Malhotra's comments, White House spokesman Kush Desai claimed Trump has the "mental acuity and energy levels that most young people could not fathom having."
The bizarre statement continued: "So-called medical 'experts,' especially foreign ones with no relevance or involvement in the administration, should stop beclowning themselves and marring their credibility by pitching their idiotic hot takes with Fake News outlets that have nothing better to cover."
The President's Physical Issues Include Swollen Ankles
The 79-year-old's beaten-down body has been under the spotlight ever since he set foot into the White House again in January. From his swollen ankles and bruised hands to being spotted taking a mysterious blue tablet, many have suggested Trump could be battling a serious medical condition, like dementia.
However, don't tell that to his former physician, Ronny Jackson, who previously praised his ex-boss' perfect health.
"As President Trump's former personal physician, former Physician to the President, and White House physician for 14 years across three administrations, I can tell you unequivocally: President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen," Jackson drooled in a statement.
He added: "I continue to consult with his current physician and medical team at the White House and still spend significant time with the President. He is mentally and physically sharper than ever before."
'There Is Something Wrong With Him'
Despite this glowing review, the former reality star's mental and physical well-being continues to be a hot-button issue, so much so it has received comments from fellow politicians, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
"I genuinely think there is something wrong with him," Pritzker said after Trump threatened to have him arrested for "not protecting" ICE. "I wish that his family would intervene, because I do think he needs mental health help, and I don’t think anybody around him that works for him is going to do that, because they're benefiting from his failure of mental health, his dementia."
He added: "I wish somebody would help out the president of the United States."
Trump Takes Physical Exam Amid Health Concerns
Trump previously told reporters the governor "should spend more time in the gym," a dig at Pritzker's weight, which he has been open about. In response, Pritzker branded Trump a "bully."
"The president, of course, himself is not in good shape," he added.
Trump may have received confirmation of whether he's in the best shape of his life or the worst, as he visited Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, October 10, for his yearly physical.
According to the controversial politician, the visit was "routine," and he claimed his health is "great."
"Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good," Trump gushed during a visit from Finnish President Alexander Stubb in the Oval Office.