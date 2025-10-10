Trump, 79, to Undergo Second ‘Yearly’ Physical Six Months After Prez's Last Checkup — as Health Fears Explode Amid ‘Dementia’ Rumors
Oct. 10 2025, Published 11:42 a.m. ET
President Trump is headed to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for his yearly physical – just six months after his last one, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president's early visit has once again raised questions and speculation about his declining mental and physical health.
Trump was the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency when he retook the White House in January and was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency three months ago.
But the 79-year-old insists today's visit is merely "routine," and told reporters his health is "great."
"Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good," he said during a visit from Finnish President Alexander Stubb in the Oval Office.
"I like to check, always early. Always be early, it’s a lesson for a lot of people."
A memo released by the White House following Trump's April exam said the president was 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 224 pounds, and had well-controlled high cholesterol.
The note praised both Trump's robustness and his golf game.
Trump's Mental Health
He also took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment during his recent visit. Patients are asked to complete simple tasks, like drawing a clock and repeating a string of words back, as an early tool to test for dementia.
According to Trump’s doctor, Sean Barbabella, he aced the test. Trump boasted on Thursday: "One of the doctors said he’s almost never seen a perfect score."
However, critics on X.com weren't as convinced.
"Nobody goes more than once a year unless something is wrong," one person tweeted, as another sarcastically added: "I wonder if Trump's annual physical will start happening weekly now."
A third person questioned: "Presidents don't go to Walter Reed for some semi-annual physical. They go for a freaking procedure. What is going on with Trump's health?"
Cankle Country
Trump's second term in office has been plagued with questions about his health. His swollen cankles have been an especially sore point for the Commander-in-Chief.
The condition is the result of Trump's chronic venous insufficiency, which was revealed in a July White House memo from Dr. Barbarella.
CVI is a condition in which the leg veins fail to work effectively, causing reduced blood flow from the legs back to the heart.
One symptom is swelling and heaviness in the legs, particularly after prolonged sitting or standing.
Barbarella called CVI a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."
He added that there was no indication of anything more serious, such as arterial disease or deep vein thrombosis.
Dementia Fears Rise
At the same time, Trump's puzzling public speeches, often filled with ramblings that veer way off topic, have medical experts worried that deeper issues may be at play.
Clinical psychologist Dr Harry Segal said: "First, from his malignant narcissism, that is a severe narcissistic personality disorder which results in Trump's lack of empathy for others, his compulsive lying, his criminal behavior."
The expert added he and fellow clinical psychologist Dr John Gartner have been chronicling Trump's "incipient dementia." Psychotherapist Gartner previously claimed "there is absolutely no doubt" that Trump has dementia.
He explained: "He goes off on these ramblings where he is confabulating things – weird things in which he’ll talk about Venezuelans and mental hospitals, and then he’ll talk about sharks and batteries or the late, great Hannibal Lecter and Silence of the Lambs."