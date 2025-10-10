Trump, 79, to Undergo Second ‘Yearly’ Physical Six Months After Prez's Last Checkup — as Health Fears Explode Amid ‘Dementia’ Rumors

Trump was the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency when he retook the White House in January and was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency three months ago.

But the 79-year-old insists today's visit is merely "routine," and told reporters his health is "great."

"Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good," he said during a visit from Finnish President Alexander Stubb in the Oval Office.

"I like to check, always early. Always be early, it’s a lesson for a lot of people."

A memo released by the White House following Trump's April exam said the president was 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 224 pounds, and had well-controlled high cholesterol.

The note praised both Trump's robustness and his golf game.