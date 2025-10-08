Trump’s Cankle Crisis: Prez's Massive Ankles Steal The Spotlight During Meeting With Canadian Prime Minister... as Health Fears Ramp Up

Trump's cankles have been a sore point for the Commander-in-Chief.

He was unable to hide them during an August 25 White House meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, where his left ankle appeared highly swollen.

The condition is the result of Trump's chronic venous insufficiency, which was revealed in a July White House memo from Dr. Sean P. Barbarella about the president's health.

CVI is a condition in which the leg veins fail to work effectively, causing reduced blood flow from the legs back to the heart.

One of the symptoms is swelling and heaviness in the legs, particularly after prolonged sitting or standing.

Barbarella called CVI a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

He added that there was no indication of anything more serious, such as arterial disease or deep vein thrombosis.