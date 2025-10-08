Trump’s Cankle Crisis: Prez's Massive Ankles Steal The Spotlight During Meeting With Canadian Prime Minister... as Health Fears Ramp Up
Oct. 8 2025, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has sparked more health concerns due to his swollen cankles while meeting with Canada's prime minister, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, met with Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday, October 7, during a rousing session with reporters. The president did his best to keep his lower legs out of view behind a table, but a video from one of his own employees showed off his sizable ankles.
Attempts to Hide Swollen Ankles
While Carney's legs were visible to photographers as he sat next to Trump, the majority of the press present were at an angle where a wooden coffee table hid the president's ankles.
However, Trump's special assistant and communications advisor, Margo Martin, gave a behind-the-scenes look at the action in the crowded room in an Instagram Story, where his cankles were seen under a pair of black socks atop his black dress shoes.
Cankles Cause
Trump's cankles have been a sore point for the Commander-in-Chief.
He was unable to hide them during an August 25 White House meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, where his left ankle appeared highly swollen.
The condition is the result of Trump's chronic venous insufficiency, which was revealed in a July White House memo from Dr. Sean P. Barbarella about the president's health.
CVI is a condition in which the leg veins fail to work effectively, causing reduced blood flow from the legs back to the heart.
One of the symptoms is swelling and heaviness in the legs, particularly after prolonged sitting or standing.
Barbarella called CVI a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."
He added that there was no indication of anything more serious, such as arterial disease or deep vein thrombosis.
Ways to Hide Cankles
Another trick Trump uses to hide his swollen ankles is a baggier fit at the bottom of his pant legs, which was visible when he greeted Carney, 60, upon his arrival at the White House.
According to an event planning insider at America's most famous home, Trump prefers to hold events in more intimate settings, such as the Oval Office, where he can sit rather than stand for extended periods.
The Resolute Desk is also able to hide Trump's lower body completely, thus preventing any photos of his ankle swelling.
Makeup Fails
One of the other side effects of CVI is bruising and skin discoloration, which has resulted in mockery of Trump's attempts to cover up the black and blue marks on his hands with poorly shaded foundation.
The latest makeup fail was on display as the tycoon met with Carney. The president had a yellowish hue of concealer on his right hand, which was in stark contrast to the more natural pink of his left hand skin.
While there's no hack for treating swollen ankles, a top makeup artist called out he shoddy work done to hide Trump's hand discoloration.
"How can you be in that position and not have somebody be able to cover a bruise?" makeup artist Brandi Boulet asked, in September. She noted, "It looks like somebody just mashed on some foundation."
Boulet explained her trick of the trade, saying, "Skin is not just one color. There's undertones. You can see blues in there from veins. You can see red from the capillaries. You also have beauty marks. So it’s a matter of layering in a way that matches what you’ve just covered to what the rest of your skin looks like, instead of just doing a circle of one color."