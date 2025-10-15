Meghan Markle Plans to Become an Influencer and Release 'Short Films' in Latest Shock Career Move After Netflix Ended $100million Deal
Oct. 15 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is planning to take on influencers in her latest shock career move
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, intends to move away from her With Love, Meghan series in favor of making quicker, influencer-type content.
Exploring New Ideas
She outlined her attentions while discussing her life as a "high-profile business founder" at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, October 13.
When asked if there would be a third season of her Netflix cooking series, Markle replied: "Well, the holiday special is coming out in November, and it's a really good one. So we're able to say eight episodes for two seasons, that's a lot of work.
"And having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into production – how much people want content in different sizes.
"So what we're testing out now – it's amazing to be able to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes and be able to share that with you? And how that continues to grow As Ever."
Markle's New Deal With Netflix
Meghan added: "So (I'm) exploring all the options of what that could look like."
She also discussed her and husband Prince Harry's new "first-look" deal with Netflix, which is regarded in media circles as a "downgrade" on the Sussexes' previous $100million deal with the streaming giant.
The nature of the new setup means Netflix can say yes or no to new film or TV projects before anyone else.
The former actress told the crowd: "My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix and then the extension of it now being in a first look deal, which is also exciting because it gives us flexibility to go to our partners first, and then at the same time be able to shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix but has a home somewhere else."
Markle's Washington, DC, appearance was her first at the event in five years.
The Origins Of Brand
She also spoke about how As Ever came about, claiming it started around Covid during a period in which she spent a lot of time at home.
"I've always loved being able to share, I've always loved being able to cook and entertain," she said.
"Is there a business here? And I think it was probably most people's assumption that if I was going to go into business, it would be fashion or beauty.
"But those five years at home, I wasn't running around wearing beautiful outfits, I was probably in Birkenstocks and sweats like the rest of us, especially during Covid or just barefoot at home."
Markle also discussed life as the founder of her lifestyle brand, her new products, and "navigating entrepreneurship in the public eye and building a brand that will endure".
Last week, Markle and Harry attended the World Mental Health Day Gala, where they were named Humanitarians of the Year.
As they accepted the award, Markle expressed the couple's fears about how social media exposure would impact their children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, three.