Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Plans to Become an Influencer and Release 'Short Films' in Latest Shock Career Move After Netflix Ended $100million Deal

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle intends to move away from her 'With Love, Meghan' show to focus on shorter influencer-style content.

Oct. 15 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle is planning to take on influencers in her latest shock career move

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, intends to move away from her With Love, Meghan series in favor of making quicker, influencer-type content.

Article continues below advertisement

Exploring New Ideas

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle hopes the new shorter content will help grow her As Ever brand.

Article continues below advertisement

She outlined her attentions while discussing her life as a "high-profile business founder" at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, October 13.

When asked if there would be a third season of her Netflix cooking series, Markle replied: "Well, the holiday special is coming out in November, and it's a really good one. So we're able to say eight episodes for two seasons, that's a lot of work.

"And having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into production – how much people want content in different sizes.

"So what we're testing out now – it's amazing to be able to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes and be able to share that with you? And how that continues to grow As Ever."

Article continues below advertisement

Markle's New Deal With Netflix

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle's latest deal with Netflix means the streaming giant has first refusal on new ideas.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan added: "So (I'm) exploring all the options of what that could look like."

She also discussed her and husband Prince Harry's new "first-look" deal with Netflix, which is regarded in media circles as a "downgrade" on the Sussexes' previous $100million deal with the streaming giant.

The nature of the new setup means Netflix can say yes or no to new film or TV projects before anyone else.

The former actress told the crowd: "My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix and then the extension of it now being in a first look deal, which is also exciting because it gives us flexibility to go to our partners first, and then at the same time be able to shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix but has a home somewhere else."

Markle's Washington, DC, appearance was her first at the event in five years.

Article continues below advertisement

The Origins Of Brand

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle opened up about how her As Ever brand came about during the summit.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's 'Trapped' Wife Sarah Ferguson 'Would Love to Move Out of Their Shared Home' — But is Too 'Old, Tired and Fearful to Strike Out Alone'

Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Sex Shock – How Balding Royal's 'Hair Treatment Impotence' Has Made 'Absolutely No Difference' in Marriage to Meghan Markle as They 'Have Barely Been Intimate Since Birth of Second Child'

Article continues below advertisement

She also spoke about how As Ever came about, claiming it started around Covid during a period in which she spent a lot of time at home.

"I've always loved being able to share, I've always loved being able to cook and entertain," she said.

"Is there a business here? And I think it was probably most people's assumption that if I was going to go into business, it would be fashion or beauty.

"But those five years at home, I wasn't running around wearing beautiful outfits, I was probably in Birkenstocks and sweats like the rest of us, especially during Covid or just barefoot at home."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess and Prince Harry were recently named Humanitarians of the Year.

Markle also discussed life as the founder of her lifestyle brand, her new products, and "navigating entrepreneurship in the public eye and building a brand that will endure".

Last week, Markle and Harry attended the World Mental Health Day Gala, where they were named Humanitarians of the Year.

As they accepted the award, Markle expressed the couple's fears about how social media exposure would impact their children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, three.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.