'I Didn't Feel Safe': Kim Kardashian Admits to Having an 'Unsettling Feeling' During 'Toxic' Marriage to Kanye West... And Reveals Troubled Rapper Hasn't Contacted Their Kids in 'Months'

"There was just a lot of things that I wouldn't deal with," Kardashian shared regarding what led to the end of her relationship with West. "I didn't like the feeling of someone talking bad about my kids' grandmother, aunts, all of those feelings. If someone feels that way, then we shouldn't be together."

She claimed during one of West's alleged manic episodes, he purchased five Lamborghinis and gave them away.

"I'd come home and they'd all be gone," she explained of what West, who revealed his bipolar diagnosis in 2016, did. "Then I'd come home again, and at a different point, we'd have five more Lamborghinis and then I'd wake up in another episode and they'd all be gone again."

"I didn't know what you're going to get when you wake up, and that's a really unsettling feeling," she added, noting that the "lack of stability was a big thing."