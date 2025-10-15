'I Didn't Feel Safe': Kim Kardashian Admits to Having an 'Unsettling Feeling' During 'Toxic' Marriage to Kanye West... And Reveals Troubled Rapper Hasn't Contacted Their Kids in 'Months'
Oct. 15 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian opened up about Kanye West on a recent podcast appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the October 15 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the famous reality star got candid about her controversial ex.
West's Alleged Manic Episode
"There was just a lot of things that I wouldn't deal with," Kardashian shared regarding what led to the end of her relationship with West. "I didn't like the feeling of someone talking bad about my kids' grandmother, aunts, all of those feelings. If someone feels that way, then we shouldn't be together."
She claimed during one of West's alleged manic episodes, he purchased five Lamborghinis and gave them away.
"I'd come home and they'd all be gone," she explained of what West, who revealed his bipolar diagnosis in 2016, did. "Then I'd come home again, and at a different point, we'd have five more Lamborghinis and then I'd wake up in another episode and they'd all be gone again."
"I didn't know what you're going to get when you wake up, and that's a really unsettling feeling," she added, noting that the "lack of stability was a big thing."
West Hasn't Contacted His Kids in a While
Kardashian also claimed it's been quite some time since her kids have heard from West.
"It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him," she claimed. "They always knew that he had a big life traveling before and he was on tour and all of that, and that he lives in different countries all the time and loves to live all over the place. So we manage it really well."
"I think that the one thing that just gets me is there’s this narrative that I like to keep the kids away from him," she continued. "I've never once done that. There's been so many times where I’m just like, 'Ah, I want to show all these texts, what are you talking about?' I beg them to go hang out or things like that."
Kardashian Insists She Always Lets West See Their Kids When He Wants to
"I think it’s all good and we’re living our life," she elaborated, "and then I wake up and there’s all these tweets about how I’ve kidnapped the kids and I'm like, 'It's not a kidnapping. It’s divorce.'"
She insisted "every time" West has asked to see their children, she has let him, as that's "just who" she is.
She did note she would step in if he was in the throes of a mental health crisis, but added, "When he is like that, he doesn’t want to see the kids a lot. So it’s always worked out."
Kardashian Welcomes a 'Healthy' Relationship With West
For now, Kardashian detailed her kids are doing well and she's trying to do what's best for them.
"They love their lives and their routine and schedule,” she noted. "My job as their mom is just to make sure they stick to their routine and that they’re healthy and happy."
Although her co-parenting relationship with West is not in a good place, Kardashian shared she is hopeful that it will change.
"My mom would always say, 'You've got to give it five years of being divorced before it all really comes together and everyone can coexist and be friends,'" she said. "I just welcome healthy relationships, but it’s not easy.”