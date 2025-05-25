EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Finally Issues Brutal Ultimatum to Ex Kanye West – 'Stay Away From MY Kids'

Kanye West appeared even more unhinged than usual during an April 30 livestream in which the controversial rapper – wearing a black mask over his face – ranted about not having access to the four children he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I'mma go get these kids, bro," he said angrily to the camera, at points violently slamming his hands on his desk. "I'm talking to the lawyers," added the 47-year-old. "It gets to the point where I don't lose my f**kin’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids."

The crash-out was especially alarming for Kardashian. When the reality star and the Gold Digger singer divorced in 2022, she agreed to give him joint physical and legal custody of their kids, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and 6-year-old Psalm. But as her ex unravels, she’s reached her breaking point.