EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Finally Issues Brutal Ultimatum to Ex Kanye West – 'Stay Away From MY Kids'
Kanye West appeared even more unhinged than usual during an April 30 livestream in which the controversial rapper – wearing a black mask over his face – ranted about not having access to the four children he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I'mma go get these kids, bro," he said angrily to the camera, at points violently slamming his hands on his desk. "I'm talking to the lawyers," added the 47-year-old. "It gets to the point where I don't lose my f**kin’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids."
The crash-out was especially alarming for Kardashian. When the reality star and the Gold Digger singer divorced in 2022, she agreed to give him joint physical and legal custody of their kids, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and 6-year-old Psalm. But as her ex unravels, she’s reached her breaking point.
Bad Blood
On March 14, the 44-year-old demanded an emergency custody hearing after discovering North was featured on a song by her dad alongside disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, currently on trial on sex trafficking charges.
A few days prior, a shocked Kim cut short Kanye’s visit with North after she was informed they’d be spending time with alleged sex offenders and avowed misogynists Andrew and Tristan Tate.
They have denied all allegations against them, including human trafficking.
But now, the American Horror Story actress is warning West to keep his distance.
"Kanye's erratic behavior has caused things to seriously deteriorate," a source told RadarOnline.com. "At this point, Kim is afraid to let him take the kids out of her sight for fear he won't bring them back. She doesn't trust him."
Moving On
"Kanye's angry outbursts are making her a nervous wreck, and she's afraid of what he'll do next," our source said, noting the SKIMS founder has upgraded the security system at her $60million mansion in Hidden Hills, California, and has beefed up her personal team of bodyguards.
"Kim will do what she has to in order to keep her kids safe, and she doesn’t care how much it costs," our insider added.
It's even more frightening that West – who prefers to be called 'Ye' – has seemingly struggled with mental health issues for years, yet now denies he has any problems.
Brutal Split
During a February podcast appearance, he asserted a previous diagnosis of bipolar disorder had been a mistake, and that he is no longer taking medication.
The Praise God rapper said the doctor informed him he has autism.
Yet his behavior has become increasingly troubling.
He's made countless antisemitic comments on social media (he lost his lucrative deal with Adidas over statements made in 2022), and been vocal in his praise for Adolf Hitler.
In February, he caused a stir at the Grammys when he paraded his zombie-like wife of two years, Bianca Censori, 30, on the red carpet wearing a see-through dress that exposed her nearly naked body.
During a March interview with the podcaster DJ Akademiks, West wore a black Ku Klux Klan uniform while berating his ex.
He vented: "I don’t have at least 50-50 with my kids, so how is it joint custody? My kids are celebrities, and I don’t have a say."
And in a disturbing April 21 X post, Ye claimed he had an incestuous relationship with his male cousin when they were children, later releasing a song about it.
Our source said: "Kim is very worried about Kanye's mental health and fears he’s on the verge of another breakdown.
"Kim wanted the kids to be close to their dad but when Kanye started acting erratic, she put her foot down."
In 2022, Kardashian talked about the challenges of sharing custody with West, telling radio personality Angie Martinez she was "holding on by a thread" and that she would shield the kids for as long as she could.
Our source went on: "North and Saint are old enough now to see things online.
"If Kanye addresses his mental issues, maybe she’ll let down some walls, but not a day sooner."
They're both standing their ground for now.
Our insider added: "Kanye isn't in the frame of mind to back down.
"Kim's also refusing to budge, and friends fear this situation is just going to get uglier and uglier."