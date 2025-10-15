Madeleine McCann's Grieving Parents Received Disturbing Voicemail from 'Stalkers' Begging for 'DNA Test' — 'Do It and We'll Go Away'
Oct. 15 2025, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
The two women accused of stalking Madeleine McCann's family are currently on trial, and their disturbing text messages and voicemails have given the public a dark look at the accused's behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Julia Wandelt, who has claimed she is the missing toddler, and her codefendant Karen Spragg, are said to have reached out to the girl's parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, with one message begging Madeleine's mother to take a DNA test.
'Stalker' Begs Kate McCann to Take DNA Test
In a voicemail released during the trial, Spragg begs Kate to "take this seriously" and carry out a DNA test.
"I’m begging you, please, for Julia’s sake, do a DNA, and she will go away if she is not Madeleine," Spragg pleaded in the voicemail. "Maybe this could be a cover-up. Please take this seriously, ok."
Wandelt, 24, and Spragg, 61, are accused of stalking Gerry and Kater from June 2022 to February 2025.
Last week, Madeleine's dad broke down in tears as he shared about how much damage the pair had done to his family, especially Wandelt, who allegedly sent messages to his youngest child, Amelie, trying to convince her she was her sister.
Gerry McCann Alleges Julia Wandelt Reached Out to His Youngest Child
"I was appalled. We had done our best to try to protect (my son) Sean and Amelie," Gerry told the court while crying. "Given what has happened to Madeleine, we try to keep them out of the media as much as possible. We know they want to be identified as Sean and Amelie McCann, and not missing Madeleine's brother and sister."
He continued: "As a parent, you want to try to protect your children. We know social media can be damaging and there is nasty stuff online about us, so obviously we want to protect them from that.”
Previously, Kate also told the court about how she had to force her way into her home as Wandelt allegedly fought to stop her from closing the front door after she waited outside with Spragg last December.
"She was saying the usual stuff, 'I'm your daughter.'" Kate recalled. "She called me mum. She was asking for a DNA test, pleading with me. I got a fright anyway, and when I realized who it was, I was quite distressed."
'You Know I'm Not Crazy!'
The grieving mother added: "... I asked them to leave. I told them I was in distress, and they could not be on our property, and asked them to leave. They followed me. I was trying to close the door, and Julia was kind of putting her hands out to try to stop me from closing the door.
"I then closed the door and locked it. They kept banging on the door."
According to prosecutors, Wandelt called and messaged Gerry and Kate more than 60 times in a single day last April. On one occasion, Kate is believed to have received five text messages from Wandelt within a span of seven seconds.
In one eerie voicemail, Wandelt claimed to have memories as Madeleine, as she can be heard saying, "You are mummy. You know it’s me. You know I'm not crazy. I remember how you hugged me before the abduction happened. You said you loved me and will find me."
Olivia Nuzzi to Pen Explosive Tell-All Memoir about 'Affair' With Robert F Kennedy Jr in Fresh Humiliation for Cheryl Hines
In another message, Wandelt pleaded: "Don’t block me, don’t give up on me, don’t reject me," and then said, "I cry when I listen to your voice or see you. I don’t understand why you don’t want to see me."
Earlier in the trial, Wandelt sobbed after jurors heard there was "unequivocal scientific evidence" that she is not related to the McCanns, despite her claiming to have memories of Madeleine's childhood and disappearance.
Madeleine disappeared from a Portuguese hotel in 2007.