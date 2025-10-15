Madeleine McCann's Grieving Parents Received Disturbing Voicemail from 'Stalkers' Begging for 'DNA Test' — 'Do It and We'll Go Away'

"I was appalled. We had done our best to try to protect (my son) Sean and Amelie," Gerry told the court while crying. "Given what has happened to Madeleine, we try to keep them out of the media as much as possible. We know they want to be identified as Sean and Amelie McCann, and not missing Madeleine's brother and sister."

He continued: "As a parent, you want to try to protect your children. We know social media can be damaging and there is nasty stuff online about us, so obviously we want to protect them from that.”

Previously, Kate also told the court about how she had to force her way into her home as Wandelt allegedly fought to stop her from closing the front door after she waited outside with Spragg last December.

"She was saying the usual stuff, 'I'm your daughter.'" Kate recalled. "She called me mum. She was asking for a DNA test, pleading with me. I got a fright anyway, and when I realized who it was, I was quite distressed."