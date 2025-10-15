Olivia Nuzzi to Pen Explosive Tell-All Memoir about 'Affair' With Robert F Kennedy Jr in Fresh Humiliation for Cheryl Hines

Nuzzi, 32, previously served as the Washington correspondent for New York Magazine from 2017 to 2024, where she was known for her coverage of political power players in Washington, D.C.

However, her tenure came to an abrupt end last year following reports that she had been "emotionally involved" with the independent presidential candidate while writing a feature on his campaign.

Though RFK Jr., 71, and his representatives denied any inappropriate relationship, claiming he met Nuzzi only once during an interview, sources described the connection as "emotional and digital in nature, not physical."