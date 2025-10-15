Olivia Nuzzi to Pen Explosive Tell-All Memoir about 'Affair' With Robert F Kennedy Jr in Fresh Humiliation for Cheryl Hines
Oct. 15 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Olivia Nuzzi is penning an explosive tell-all memoir about her alleged "fling" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the journalist is planning to release the book in time for Christmas, and early copies have already been distributed to a select group of readers.
Setting The Record Straight
Nuzzi, 32, previously served as the Washington correspondent for New York Magazine from 2017 to 2024, where she was known for her coverage of political power players in Washington, D.C.
However, her tenure came to an abrupt end last year following reports that she had been "emotionally involved" with the independent presidential candidate while writing a feature on his campaign.
Though RFK Jr., 71, and his representatives denied any inappropriate relationship, claiming he met Nuzzi only once during an interview, sources described the connection as "emotional and digital in nature, not physical."
Unwanted Attention
Bringing up the alleged fling once again is set to further humiliate Cheryl Hines, RFK Jr.'s wife.
The actress continued to appear publicly with him at key events, but reportedly declined to live in a Georgetown home the couple purchased, citing discomfort with the political spotlight.
The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 60, was a guest on Tuesday's episode of The View and was grilled about her husband's lack of a medical background.
Defending her RFK Jr.'s knowledge, Hines said, "He has dedicated his career to suing big corporations because of toxins that have been affecting people's health…
"He was part of the team that sued Monsanto because of Roundup, a pesticide that was causing cancer. GMOs right?
"He sued Dupont, he sued Exxon, and he sued these companies for health reasons, because they were causing health problems."
Nuzzi’s relationship with her partner at the time was also impacted by her closeness to RFK Jr. Her engagement to fellow journalist Ryan Lizza ended after the allegations came to light.
The former couple later became entangled in a contentious legal dispute, with Nuzzi accusing Lizza of threats and blackmail, claims she later withdrew.
He denied the allegations, calling them "disgraceful lies" and part of a "coordinated defamation campaign."
Nuzzi's New Role
Nuzzi was recently announced as the West Coast editor for Vanity Fair, nearly a year after her career was upended by the revelations.
Her appointment at Vanity Fair marks a high-profile return to journalism. The move comes as the publication undergoes a broader editorial reshuffling under global editorial director Mark Guiducci.
"In interviews with candidates over the past two months, we have been seeking out a certain fearlessness, people with a point of view, able to express it in both substance and style," Guiducci said in Thursday's announcement.
He described the new hires as possessing a "love for Vanity Fair, an appreciation for its history, and an excitement for its future."
In her new role, Nuzzi will be responsible for editing and writing across topic areas, with a focus on the culture and industries of the Pacific region.