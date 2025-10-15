Kevin Federline's Chilling Concern: Britney Spears' Ex Fears Sons Might 'Deal With the Unimaginable' as Troubled Singer's Behavior is '10x Worse' Than Anyone Knows — 'I'm Absolutely Terrified'

Federline is currently promoting his upcoming memoir , You Thought You Knew, but he claimed Spears' current behavior is troubling.

Kevin Federline said he has to 'sound the alarm' for Britney Spears to 'get help.'

“I’m not going to get into details, because I’m not going to just expose her personal life. But it’s 10x worse than anything I’ve said in my book,”he noted.

Federline noted he has to "sound the alarm" as he wishes Spears "would get help."

“I’m absolutely — as a father — terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable,” he added, implying his kids Sean Preston and Jayden James may have to wake up one day to tragic news about their mother.

Kevin Federline said he prays Britney Spears 'gets the help that she needs.'

"All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir."

A rep for Spears responded to a media outlet about what Federline said with the following statement: "With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin.

"I pray to God every day that she gets the help that she needs or makes up and realizes that you have two sons right there in front of you that are screaming for a life with you," he continued, claiming he wants "Britney to be around for [their] children for a long time."

As for why he's kept quiet for so long, Federline claimed he's done so "for the sake of his family" and insisted he's "tried to help his sons build a relationship with their mother " who they have had issues with.

"The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible," he added. "It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK."

"It was one of the hardest nights of my life," he shared in his memoir. "I felt sick over what she was going through. This was someone I had loved. Someone I had built a life with. The mother of my children.

He also details an incident in 2008 that saw Spears be put under an involuntary psychiatric hold after an incident with one of their children.

"They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand ," Federline writes. "Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."

In his book, Federline detailed an unsettling incident that explained why his sons were afraid to stay at Spears' house.

Jason Alexander, Spears' first husband, spoke out to slam Federline's upcoming book.

"Kevin, You Don’t Get to Rewrite the Story Without Owning Your Role," Alexander wrote on Instagram. "Surprise, surprise, it leans heavy on painting Britney in a bad light. As someone who’s known Britney most of her life — not just as her first husband, but as a friend who’s seen what she’s gone through — I can’t stay silent. Kevin, you don’t get to tell half the story. Not when you were in the middle of it."

In regard to Federline acting lke an "innocent bystander" while Spears struggled, Alexander stated, "That’s not what went down. You were her husband. You were supposed to be her protector. Instead, you were partying right alongside her — the drugs, the alcohol, the chaos … you were there for all of it. You weren’t trying to pull her out — you were feeding off it."

"You didn’t walk away empty-handed either," he continued. "You walked away with full custody, child support and a lifestyle funded by the same woman you now want to distance yourself from," the post read. "Let’s be honest — you became a millionaire off her pain. And now, you want to act like the mature one, like the man who held it all together? No. That’s not growth, that’s revision."

Alexander also insisted Federline should "tell lthe truth" about his part in his marriage to Spears.

Specifically, Alexander thinks Federline should own up to "the nights you partied," and added: "The times you turned your back. The ways you used the media and the court system to your advantage. You played the game, Kevin. You just want to forget that now because it doesn’t fit the image you’re trying to sell."

"Britney has been through enough," Alexander concluded, insisting Spears is a victim of "men trying to profit from her."

"You want to tell your side? Fine. But don’t pretend you were the victim or the hero. Be real. Be accountable. Because those of us who were really there — who actually cared about her, not the fame — we remember how it really went down. And we’re not buying the rewrite."