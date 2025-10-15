Kevin Federline Says Britney Spears' 'Erratic' Behavior is 'Ten Times Worse' Than People Think — 'I Pray to God She Gets the Help She Needs'
Oct. 15 2025, Published 8:35 a.m. ET
Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears’ "erratic" behavior is "ten times worse" than anything printed in his new memoir.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star's former husband's latest accusation about the Toxic hitmaker's well-being comes after explosive allegations in his book, including that the singer would watch their kids sleep with a knife in her hand.
Huge Concerns
Speaking in a new interview to promote You Thought You Knew, Federline — who shares sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, with the songstress — admits he's had to keep more serious claims out of the book and fears his kids will one day have to "deal with the unimaginable".
Federline, 47, said: "I'm really worried.
"I'm absolutely — as a father — terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable.
"I kinda have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, someway, I just wish that their mom would get help."
'She Needs Help!'
The actor, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, explained that he only briefly shares his concerns about the singer, in his book, adding: "I'm not going to get into details, because I'm not going to just expose her personal life.
"But it's ten times worse than anything I've said in my book."
Federline explained he has kept his "mouth shut" over the years "for the sake of his family," and has even "tried to help his sons build a relationship with their mother."
"I pray to God every day that she gets the help that she needs or makes up and realizes that you have two sons right there in front of you that are screaming for a life with you," he said, explaining that he wants "Britney to be around for (their) children for a long time."
"I realized that my sons don't know the woman that I married," Federline alleged.
Hitting Back At Claims
However, a rep for Spears slammed Federline's latest allegations, saying: "With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin.
"All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir."
RadarOnline.com revealed this week the chilling accusation Federline made about Spears in the book, that she would watch her kids sleep while holding a knife.
Federline wrote in one chapter of the book, obtained by the New York Times, that as teenagers, his sons were afraid of staying at their mother's home.
"They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — 'Oh, you're awake?' — with a knife in her hand," he writes. "Then she'd turn around and pad off without explanation."
Spears has been estranged from her sons on and off over the years due to her mental health issues. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008.