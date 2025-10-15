Kevin Federline Says Britney Spears' 'Erratic' Behavior is 'Ten Times Worse' Than People Think — 'I Pray to God She Gets the Help She Needs'

The actor, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, explained that he only briefly shares his concerns about the singer, in his book, adding: "I'm not going to get into details, because I'm not going to just expose her personal life.

"But it's ten times worse than anything I've said in my book."

Federline explained he has kept his "mouth shut" over the years "for the sake of his family," and has even "tried to help his sons build a relationship with their mother."

"I pray to God every day that she gets the help that she needs or makes up and realizes that you have two sons right there in front of you that are screaming for a life with you," he said, explaining that he wants "Britney to be around for (their) children for a long time."

"I realized that my sons don't know the woman that I married," Federline alleged.