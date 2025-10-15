EXCLUSIVE: Band-Aid Baby? Cheating Lovers TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Hoping to 'Welcome a Child Together to Revamp Their Images' Years After Being Fired From 'GMA' for Affair
Oct. 15 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Cheating lovebirds T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are plotting to repair their tattered reputations by welcoming a baby, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"They do want a child together," said an insider. "The most logical way would be to adopt, although they're exploring surrogacy, too. But make no mistake, everything they do is orchestrated to revamp their image."
Baby Plans For The Couple
The publicity-savvy pair dropped the baby bombshell recently on their podcast.
"I don't know what's going on, but we have talked more lately about having kids. We have talked more lately about the idea of even adopting a child and usually it's me bringing it up to you," Holmes told Robach.
Robach, 52, admitted she laughed at first, since she was told she was "out of the baby-making business" after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2013.
She's been in remission since 2014, but insiders claim she's warmed to adopting or hiring a surrogate and egg donor – and adding a child to the couple's blended family.
"She would love to have a little girl because she enjoys being a mother figure to T.J.'s daughter Sabine," said the insider.
Blended Family Love
Robach shares daughters Ava, 20, and Annalise, 19, with ex-hubby Tim McIntosh – and she's gushed over 12-year-old Sabine.
"I'm saying this genuinely – my girls have now gone off – but to have Sabine around is joy," Robach has said. "I absolutely totally appreciate and actually really look forward to and love having that childlike, that sweetness around. It's awesome."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Good Morning America axed anchors Holmes, 48, and Robach in January 2023 after their extramarital affair was discovered.
The former co-hosts announced their engagement in October 2025, three years after the cheating scandal.
Moving On After The Cheating Scandal
The scandal ended Robach's marriage to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes' union with Marilee Fiebig.
Their exes are now dating each other.
Said the insider: "It burns them that so many people see them as fame-hungry love rats who broke up two marriages. As far as they're concerned, their marriages were already over.
"Now they swear their intention to expand the family is honorable, but people know T.J. and Amy think a baby would not only improve their image, but be great publicity as well."