EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show Host Smackdown! Rosie O’Donnell Trashes Comic Ellen DeGeneres Over Comments About Their Friendship And Insists It Was 'The Most Painful Thing'
Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Former pal Rosie O'Donnell has been trashing fellow comic Ellen DeGeneres by revealing new details about their decades-long fallout, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the shamed TV host is freaking out and shouting she can't catch a break.
Sources said 63-year-old blowhard O'Donnell continues to rip into DeGeneres, 67, because she thinks the former talk show queen bee is a fraud.
Rosie Admits She Was In Pain Over Ellen's Words
Rotund O'Donnell recalled her friendship with DeGeneres flamed out after the voice of Disney's Dory the fish revealed on live TV she wasn't friendly with O'Donnell.
"That was, like, one of the most painful things that ever happened to me, in show business, in my life," she confessed. "I couldn't believe it. I have photos of her holding my newborn babies. I knew her for 30 years."
O'Donnell also said DeGeneres didn't support her when she came out as gay during a comedy set in February 2002, but she supported DeGeneres when she jumped outta the closet on her popular talk show in 1997.
"Instead of deciding to stand next to me and hold my hand, which is what I did to her, she did the opposite," O'Donnell complained.
Ellen In 'Shock' Over Rosie Bringing Up The Past
Spilled an inside: "It's shocking to Ellen Rosie is still dredging up the past and saying negative things about her."
Not too long ago, Rosie ripped Ellen by recalling the 'weirdness' in their relationship. Now she's doing it again, but with more force.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, DeGeneres ended her long-running gabfest, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in shame following 19 seasons in 2022 after staffers accused her of being nasty and demanding behind the scenes and running a toxic workplace – and she's now living in self-imposed exile in England with her actress wife, 52-year-old Portia de Rossi.
DeGeneres made an on-air apology to viewers and staff, saying things "happened here that never should have happened."
Ellen Doesn't Need Drama As She Plans Her Comeback
Meanwhile, O'Donnell moved to Dublin, Ireland, with her daughter Dakota following Donald Trump's presidential win.
"Ellen wants peace and quiet in her life, but Rosie won't let her have it. She thinks Rosie enjoys taking digs at her," claimed the insider. "She's desperately trying to get a TV comeback off the ground, and it's been hard, so this is the last thing she needs."