EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show Host Smackdown! Rosie O’Donnell Trashes Comic Ellen DeGeneres Over Comments About Their Friendship And Insists It Was 'The Most Painful Thing'

Sources said 63-year-old blowhard O'Donnell continues to rip into DeGeneres, 67, because she thinks the former talk show queen bee is a fraud.

Former pal Rosie O'Donnell has been trashing fellow comic Ellen DeGeneres by revealing new details about their decades-long fallout, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the shamed TV host is freaking out and shouting she can't catch a break.

Rotund O'Donnell recalled her friendship with DeGeneres flamed out after the voice of Disney's Dory the fish revealed on live TV she wasn't friendly with O'Donnell.

Rotund O'Donnell recalled her friendship with DeGeneres flamed out after the voice of Disney 's Dory the fish revealed on live TV she wasn't friendly with O'Donnell.

"That was, like, one of the most painful things that ever happened to me, in show business, in my life," she confessed. "I couldn't believe it. I have photos of her holding my newborn babies. I knew her for 30 years."

O'Donnell also said DeGeneres didn't support her when she came out as gay during a comedy set in February 2002, but she supported DeGeneres when she jumped outta the closet on her popular talk show in 1997.

"Instead of deciding to stand next to me and hold my hand, which is what I did to her, she did the opposite," O'Donnell complained.