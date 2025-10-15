EXCLUSIVE: 'Golden Bachelor' Womanizer Scandal – Cancer-stricken Gerry Turner, 73, Secretly Dated Another Contestant After Divorcing Season Winner Theresa Nist
Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET
Womanizing Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner ought to be called the Golden Don Juan on the heels of the shocking revelation that he secretly dated another contestant following his divorce from his choice – Theresa Nist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nist and former contestants Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts dropped the bombshell on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that Turner, 73, dated Christina Kempton, 75, following his split from Nist.
Gerry Moving On
The divorcée said: "I know that a while ago, I'm actually the one who suggested he go out with Christina."
However, she was shocked when the two revealed Turner dated her for six months, exclaiming: "What? I didn't know that!"
Turner and Nist tied the knot on ABC's Golden Wedding special in January last year. Then just three months later, he stunningly revealed on Good Morning America they'd split.
He claimed: "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."
Gerry's Cancer Confession
He also revealed he's battling a form of incurable bone marrow cancer, and that was a factor in their divorce.
"I wanted my life to continue on as normal as possible, and that led me to believing that as normal as possible more meant spending time with my family, my two daughters, my two sons-in-law, my granddaughters.
"And the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority."
Theresa Speaks Out On Their Divorce
He said he hopes knowing about his illness will cause people to judge him less harshly – "that maybe [the divorce] wasn't quite a rash, fast decision that people thought. That there was something else going on."
However, Nist said Turner's diagnosis was not a factor in their split, "at least not for me," adding she knew about his illness long ago.
Recently, Turner was reported to be dating teacher Lana Sutton.
As for Nist, she said: "I wish for him a long and healthy, prosperous life, and I hope that he finds his person."