Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Golden Bachelor' Womanizer Scandal – Cancer-stricken Gerry Turner, 73, Secretly Dated Another Contestant After Divorcing Season Winner Theresa Nist

golden bachelor gerry turner dated contestant theresa nist split
Source: MEGA; @THERESA_NIST/INSTAGRAM

'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner dated a contestant after ending his marriage to Theresa Nist.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Womanizing Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner ought to be called the Golden Don Juan on the heels of the shocking revelation that he secretly dated another contestant following his divorce from his choice – Theresa Nist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nist and former contestants Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts dropped the bombshell on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that Turner, 73, dated Christina Kempton, 75, following his split from Nist.

Article continues below advertisement

Gerry Moving On

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Former Contestants revealed on the 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast that Gerry Turner dated Christina Kempton after his divorce.
Source: MEGA; @CHRISTINA.KEMPTON/INSTAGRAM

Former Contestants revealed on the 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast that Gerry Turner dated Christina Kempton after his divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

The divorcée said: "I know that a while ago, I'm actually the one who suggested he go out with Christina."

Article continues below advertisement

However, she was shocked when the two revealed Turner dated her for six months, exclaiming: "What? I didn't know that!"

Turner and Nist tied the knot on ABC's Golden Wedding special in January last year. Then just three months later, he stunningly revealed on Good Morning America they'd split.

He claimed: "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

Article continues below advertisement

Gerry's Cancer Confession

Article continues below advertisement
golden bachelor gerry turner dated contestant theresa nist split
Source: ABC

Turner revealed his split from Theresa Nist was partly influenced by his cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

He also revealed he's battling a form of incurable bone marrow cancer, and that was a factor in their divorce.

"I wanted my life to continue on as normal as possible, and that led me to believing that as normal as possible more meant spending time with my family, my two daughters, my two sons-in-law, my granddaughters.

"And the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority."

Article continues below advertisement

Theresa Speaks Out On Their Divorce

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
bindi irwin goodbye australia zoo los angeles move

EXCLUSIVE: Bindi Irwin's Emotional Goodbye to the Australia Zoo — Daughter of Crocodile Hunter Steve Relocates to Los Angeles and Admits It 'Wasn't an Easy Decision'

Photo of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Divorce' Fears Erupt – Actress, 56, Focuses on Her Career and 'Bringing in the Paychecks'... Leaving Retired Husband, 81, Home Alone

Article continues below advertisement
Nist said Turner's illness was not a factor in their divorce.
Source: ABC

Nist said Turner's illness was not a factor in their divorce.

He said he hopes knowing about his illness will cause people to judge him less harshly – "that maybe [the divorce] wasn't quite a rash, fast decision that people thought. That there was something else going on."

However, Nist said Turner's diagnosis was not a factor in their split, "at least not for me," adding she knew about his illness long ago.

Recently, Turner was reported to be dating teacher Lana Sutton.

As for Nist, she said: "I wish for him a long and healthy, prosperous life, and I hope that he finds his person."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.