Bindi Irwin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bindi Irwin's Emotional Goodbye to the Australia Zoo — Daughter of Crocodile Hunter Steve Relocates to Los Angeles and Admits It 'Wasn't an Easy Decision'

Source: MEGA

Bindi Irwin said goodbye to the Australia Zoo as she relocated to Los Angeles, calling it a hard choice.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Bindi Irwin's life will no longer be a zoo – it will be a rat race, at least temporarily.

The daughter of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin has left her beloved Australia Zoo and relocated to LA, where her brother, Robert Irwin, is starring on Dancing With the Stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Big Move To America

Source: MEGA

Robert Irwin is starring on 'Dancing With the Stars' while his sister Bindi Irwin relocates to Los Angeles for support.

"The whole family decided to make the move," said an insider. "It wasn't an easy decision."

On her Instagram account, Bindi, 27, shared, "Australia Zoo will always be home – but we are here to support my incredible brother on DWTS."

Family Support At 'DWTS'

Source: MEGA

Bindi said on Instagram, Australia Zoo will always be home.

Since the show's debut, Irwin has been leaving the judges, as well as viewers, in complete awe of his incredible talent.

Before the season kicked off, the hunky star gushed over his family members and how much they mean to him.

"I can’t help but get emotional when I talk about my family, I just — they are everything to me," Robert told Extra.

"This process is the most incredible whirlwind adrenaline rush — it's the most beautiful thing and the most incredible thing I've ever gotten to be part of, and to have them there is everything to me," he added about his family's support, which also includes his mom Terri Irwin, Bindi's husband Chandler Powell and their daughter, Grace.

