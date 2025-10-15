EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Divorce' Fears Erupt – Actress, 56, Focuses on Her Career and 'Bringing in the Paychecks'... Leaving Retired Husband, 81, Home Alone
Oct. 15 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Catherine Zeta-Jones is looking to reinvent her career as she packs her calendar with gigs, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that leaves older hubby, Michael Douglas, puttering around the home alone.
Sources said the 81-year-old acting legend, who is mostly retired now, is panicking as his 25-years-younger wife is building a brand-new life that has no place for him in it.
Catherine Isn't Slowing Down
"She's got a lot on her plate right now and has no intention of giving up on her career or slowing down, far from it," shared an insider.
"This could turn into a divorce nightmare.
"Catherine's got at least two new projects coming up. She's excited to be out schmoozing with people again. She's in a powerful position in Hollywood and bringing in the paychecks. The elephant in the room, of course, is Michael."
In the past, the Wall Street star, who's been married to Zeta-Jones since 2000, has revealed how proud he is of his wife's achievements.
Zeta-Jones presented at the 2025 Emmys with Wednesday costar Jenna Ortega. It was her first appearance at the awards ceremony in four years.
"I admire Catherine so much and in so many ways – as a mother, as an actress, and now as a businesswoman," he boasted, referring to Casa Zeta-Jones, her home decor and clothing line on QVC.
But the insider noted Douglas "isn't really involved in what she's doing and it's difficult for him because he's effectively sitting at home living the life of an old man.
"He wouldn't expect her to drop everything and sit by his side, but it pains him that she's coming home excited and giddy over her career while he's relegated to the easy chair.
Two Different Schedules
"When he decided to scale back on work, he thought there would be more date nights with Catherine and a chance to reconnect, but they are ships passing in the night."
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said Zeta-Jones has been craving space from Douglas, who she feels is too clingy and needy since he confirmed his retirement.
"He doesn't blame Catherine or resent her and wants her to be happy," added the insider. "But the fact is the kids have grown and moved out and he's alone in the house more or less and bored out of his mind."