EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria Baldwin Demands Tubby Hubby Alec to Shape Up! Disgraced Actor's Wife Begs Him to Ditch the Dad Bod After She Surrounded Herself With 'Dancing With the Stars' Hunks
Oct. 15 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Hilaria Baldwin was loving life on Dancing With the Stars as she cozied up to hard-body hunks like muscular dance partner Gleb Savchenko, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the former yoga instructor is ordering husband Alec Baldwin to shape up and lose the lard if he wants her to stick around.
Sources said 41-year-old Hilaria complains the former 30 Rock star, 67, won't step up, but she's starting to make her point more forcefully now after she mingled with younger, in-shape guys.
Time For Alec To Buff Up
"She was surrounded by these wonderfully healthy people who share her passion for exercise and nutrition and the irony hasn't been lost on her," shared an insider.
"She's been on Alec's case about his old dad bod for so long and she's bothered that he doesn't take her seriously.
"He still eats too much junk and drinks too much coffee, in her opinion. Then there are the bags under his eyes and his bushy eyebrows. He could stand some hairstyling, too, and a stylist."
And it doesn't help that the mom of seven was spending hours in the arms of dashing Savchenko, who's her age and in tiptop shape, before she got eliminated.
"Being around a fantastic-looking guy like Gleb and the other pro dancers has given Hilaria the incentive to double down on her efforts to get Alec to change," said the insider.
"She's telling him he needs to turn it around and shape up, work out with a trainer, eat healthier foods, which she's happy to prepare, and lose the gut – and some light cosmetic touch-ups for the eye bags wouldn't hurt."
However, a rep for the couple denied RadarOnline.com's report.
Alec Steps In At Rehearsals
But Alec was reportedly been keeping an eye on his slender wife and even tried to show off his prowess by hovering around rehearsals by engaging Savchenko, 42, in a push-up competition and showing some of his own dance moves.
"He thinks it's great Hilaria was doing this, but if he was hoping it would distract her from needling him senselessly about his diet and lack of a fitness routine, he thought wrong," added the source.
Season 34 of DWTS kicked off on September 16 and before Hilaria was kicked off, her celeb rivals included zookeeper Robert Irwin, influencer Alix Earle and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.