EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria Baldwin Demands Tubby Hubby Alec to Shape Up! Disgraced Actor's Wife Begs Him to Ditch the Dad Bod After She Surrounded Herself With 'Dancing With the Stars' Hunks

Hilaria Baldwin was loving life on Dancing With the Stars as she cozied up to hard-body hunks like muscular dance partner Gleb Savchenko, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the former yoga instructor is ordering husband Alec Baldwin to shape up and lose the lard if he wants her to stick around.

Sources said 41-year-old Hilaria complains the former 30 Rock star, 67, won't step up, but she's starting to make her point more forcefully now after she mingled with younger, in-shape guys.