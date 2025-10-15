EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Wife's Painful Decision — Emma Heming Defends Moving Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Icon Out of Family Home During His Sad Last Days

And it wasn't a decision Emma had to make on her own.

"The whole family was very much involved," a source told RadarOnline.com, including Demi Moore, 62, the actor's ex-wife, and their daughters, Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

Still, until recently, "Emma's been the main caretaker," the source added. "She's done everything she can do. Now, she has a team of caretakers who specialize in this kind of thing."

There had been signs that the Die Hard actor was struggling. His childhood stutter came back and he was starting to forget his lines. The actor's family also began to notice a change in his personality.

"For someone who is very talkative and very engaged, he was a little more quiet," said Emma. "He felt a little removed, a little cold, not like Bruce, who is very warm and affectionate. To go the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary."

The diagnosis of FTD finally provided his family with answers, but it also left them without any hope, Emma confessed.

There is no treatment or cure for the disease.

"To leave there with no... nothing, just nothing. With a diagnosis I couldn't pronounce. I didn't understand what it was," she recalled. "I was so panicked. I just remember hearing it and just not hearing anything else. It was like I was free-falling."