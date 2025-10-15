The Traitors NZ Isn't Just a Cultural Phenomenon; It's an Object of Academic Scrutiny

As we mentioned before, the fascinating psychology of this game is part of the reason why it has captured the imagination of viewers around the world, and cast millions of eyes towards New Zealand. This is not like any other game show where contestants simply compete in physical challenges or trivia – The Traitors NZ delves deep into the complexities of human behaviour, and offers itself up to academic scrutiny.

Academic researchers have begun to analyse the show’s unfolding drama, using various lenses – from group theory and game theory – to explore how individuals strategise within competitive social environments. A specific study released by researchers at the University of Aberdeen, for instance, looked into why traitors always proved to be so elusive. They found that when somebody meets a group of people, they judge their reliability by combining their facial features into ‘one composite face’.

Rather than meticulously examining everyone in turn, then, they blend the impressions of all the faces to form a general understanding about the group, and this process – known as ‘ensemble perception’ – happens in just a quarter of a second. This can be both a good thing and a bad thing, of course. On the positive side, it can allow us to quickly extract perceived social information without getting bogged down in details – which helps us make fast decisions in difficult social situations.

But on the flip side, it can blind us to the truth in the blink of an eye. If you’ve watched the show, you will undoubtedly have heard one of the faithful utter the phrase: “There’s just something about them I don’t trust.” The reason for this lies in the power of the rabid, subconscious process, which gives people a vague feeling of mistrust even though it’s not based on any concrete evidence. These impressions can then be easily manipulated by confident traitors who know how to project trustworthiness and blend seamlessly into the social fabric.

From here, the focus turns to the psychology of the traitors themselves. They don’t have it easy, of course! Intriguing commentary comes from Dr Rachael Molitor, a Chartered Psychologist and Psychology lecturer at Coventry University. In her analysis, Dr Molitor explored the profound psychological toll that the role of a traitor imposes on contestants, highlighting the concept of ‘cognitive dissonance’, which occurs when individuals experience a conflict between their actions and their beliefs.

For traitors, this manifests as a constant internal struggle between their deceptive behaviour and the social norms of honesty and trustworthiness. She also discusses the phenomenon known as the ‘dissonance of group cohesion’, where the need to maintain group harmony clashes with the act of deception. This tension can then lead to emotional turmoil, as traitors must navigate the complexities of lying to their fellow contestants while managing the psychological stress associated with maintaining a secret identity. The prolonged exposure to such stress, of course, can result in sudden emotional outbursts and a breakdown of social bonds within the group – something we’ve seen time and time again in the show.