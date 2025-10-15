Your tip
Why the US Marshals Museum is a National Treasure

Oct. 15 2025, Published 2:00 a.m. ET

Fort Smith, Arkansas, may seem an unlikely home for a major national museum, but the U.S. Marshals Museum is here for a reason—and it’s a story of American dedication. This tenacious community fought to bring this project home, and the stunning result is a magnificent, state-of-the-art tribute to the nation’s first federal law enforcement agency.

Why Fort Smith? Because this Arkansas town is considered sacred ground to the Marshals Service. More deputies were killed in the line of duty here than anywhere else in American history. When the agency sought a permanent home in the 2000s, Fort Smith’s deep historical roots—and the incredible dedication of its citizens—won out.

The building itself is a powerful architectural symbol: a five-pointed star rising dramatically on the banks of the Arkansas River, facing west toward the frontier the Marshals tamed. It's a testament to the core values: Justice, Integrity, and Service. Museum President and CEO Ben Johnson agrees, “The building’s star-inspired form isn’t a flourish; it’s a promise—the badge made architecture—so every visitor literally walks through the values of justice, integrity, and service.”

Inside, the immersive experience truly makes an impression on its visitors. The museum uses high-tech interactive exhibits to tell the Marshals’ full 235-year story, starting with the first deputies appointed by President George Washington. From there, you follow the Marshals through every chapter of American progress, seeing their crucial involvement in the Civil Rights Movement, the witness protection program, and modern-day counter-terrorism. Visitors can even test their skills in the "Marshals Challenge" simulator.

Finally, the Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor is a beautifully designed, reflective space that pays solemn respect to the nearly 400 Marshals who sacrificed everything. This museum is a powerful, educational, and genuinely inspiring stop for any American wanting to connect with the heroic history of the US Marshals. It is an Arkansas landmark and a national treasure well worth the trip. As Johnson concurred, “This $50 million institution is beautiful because it’s honest—the architecture, the artifacts, the digital storytelling—all aligned to serve the truth of the badge. We’re more than a destination; we’re an engine for civic pride and regional growth, with projected annual impact in the tens of millions.”

