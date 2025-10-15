Paris Jackson Fights Back: Michael's Daughter Compares Two Estate Executors to 'The Wizard of Oz' as They Reveal $65M Was Spent on Bills for Her

Paris Jackson has slammed the executors of her late father Michael Jackson's estate, comparing their "secretive" tactics to the Wizard of Oz, RadarOnline.com can report. Michael's only daughter has been locked in a lengthy legal battle with John Branca and John McClain, accusing them of financial misconduct and a lack of transparency.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Paris claims the estate has been throwing her dad's money around.

Earlier this month, Paris filed an opposition to the executors' request for payment of third-party law firm fees. The 27-year-old's legal team argues that Branca and McClain made "six-figure, extra-contractual payments" in 2018, and may have tossed around millions of dollars more in shady "gifts and bonuses" during their supervision of the pop star's estate. Paris' lawyer compared the pair to the titular character in the Wizard of Oz, complaining that "they demand that the Court trust them blindly, refusing to let anyone look behind the curtain" at what they are really doing with the money. The heir argued the executors did not have the authority to spend the extra money, and failed to reveal how much they paid and to whom in their initial filings. According to the complaint: "This record would be highly problematic even if the extra-contractual payments could, theoretically, be justified, and they cannot."

Article continues below advertisement

Profits for Paris Jackson

Source: mega The executors revealed Paris has been paid more than $65million since the singer's death.

However, in a revealing twist, Branca and McClain's attorneys fired back, justifying that Paris' piggy bank has not been affected by their decisions. They filed paperwork exposing that Paris has personally reeled in more than $65million since her father's passing in 2009. The executors also argue that their management and guidance have helped transform an estate "that started out as nothing but debt" into a $2billion empire. "Few have benefited more from the Executors’ business judgment than (Paris) herself," their counter paperwork states. "She would have never received that had the executors followed a typical playbook for an Estate like this one in July 2009."

Article continues below advertisement

Excessive Spending Allegations

Source: mega They also take credit for turning Michael's estate into a $2billion empire.

At the center of Paris's complaint is a 2010 court order that allows the executors to pay attorneys without prior court approval. She is demanding that the allowance be rescinded. Earlier this year, Paris filed a petition that objected to what her lawyers called excessive "gifts" and "gratuities" of $625,000 distributed among three law firms for what was described as "uncaptured time." Paris argued the executors shelled out the cash without fully justifying their need or reason. According to the filing, two of the law firms were awarded "premium payments," which violates the "Court’s order allowing only partial payment of attorneys' fees until Court approval is obtained." The objection continues: "Even worse, these payments appear, at least in part, to consist of lavish gratuities bestowed upon already well-compensated counsel."

Mourning Michael Jackson

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: mega Paris is committed to fighting for her father.