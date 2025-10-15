Alec Baldwin’s Marriage 'On Thin Ice': Wife Hilaria 'Tasted the Spotlight' and He’s Feeling the Heat Amid Hampton Car Crash Horror

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's marriage is said to be "on thin ice" and the sitcom star is now in the dog house after his Hamptons car crash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Alec, 67, slammed his wife's 2023 Range Rover into a tree while out driving with his brother Stephen, 59, on October 13.

While both brothers were okay and not injured in the accident, sources claimed the wreck has exposed cracks in the 30 Rock star's marriage.