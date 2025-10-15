Alec Baldwin’s Marriage 'On Thin Ice': Wife Hilaria 'Tasted the Spotlight' and He’s Feeling the Heat Amid Hampton Car Crash Horror
Oct. 15 2025, Published 1:02 p.m. ET
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's marriage is said to be "on thin ice" and the sitcom star is now in the dog house after his Hamptons car crash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Alec, 67, slammed his wife's 2023 Range Rover into a tree while out driving with his brother Stephen, 59, on October 13.
While both brothers were okay and not injured in the accident, sources claimed the wreck has exposed cracks in the 30 Rock star's marriage.
Alec's Car Crash a 'Metaphor' For His Marriage
Some sources compared Alec smashing the luxury SUV into the tree "as a metaphor for their strained relationship."
A tipster told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "He crashes, she's left picking up the pieces.
"But it's more than that — she's seen what life looks like in the spotlight without him."
While Alec has been working in entertainment for decades, former Extra host Hilaria has been enjoying more screen time thanks to the family's reality tv show and a stint on Dancing With the Stars.
Hilaria's Taste of Fame
In addition to Hilaria venturing out to reality TV, she's also been forging her own path with social media influencing.
A close friend claimed: "She's tasted the solo spotlight. And it's intoxicating."
Others alleged tension has been growing between Alec and Hilaria and arguments have been taken up a notch.
Another source said: "It's not just about a wrecked car. It's about control, identity, and whose name comes first."
Alec and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012 and share seven children together.
While the car accident is the latest incident to plague their marriage, it's far from the worst scandal the couple has found themselves at the center of.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Alec was slapped with involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died as a result of a live bullet being fired from a prop gun.
Although charges against Alec were ultimately dropped, prosecutors hinted they may be exploring other options, while Hutchins' family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against the actor, who was also a producer on the Western film.
Since the fatal on-set shooting, sources claimed Alec has found it "impossible" to land a decent gig – and was slammed over his comments about the Rust shooting case featured on his family's reality show.
Critics condemned Alec's "crocodile tears" as he broke down while discussing the pressure he felt while dealing with the case.
A source told us at the time: "Using the tragedy to promote his new reality show seems like a low blow. It's offensive and will probably backfire on him, his kids and his wife."
Meanwhile, Alec seemingly skirted accountability in his recent car accident, which he blamed on "a garbage truck the size of a whale" he was allegedly attempting to avoid hitting.