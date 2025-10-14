Your tip
Home > News > Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Speaks Out after 'Terrifying' Hamptons Car Crash alongside Brother Stephen and Blames 'Garbage Truck The Size of a Whale'

picture of Alec Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin escaped unharmed after a car crash in the Hamptons which he blamed on a garbage truck cutting him up.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 7:08 a.m. ET

Alec Baldwin has blamed a "garbage truck the size of a whale" for crashing his wife Hilaria's car.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 30 Rock star, 67, was driving the vehicle in the Hamptons alongside his brother Stephen, 59, when the Range Rover hit a tree.

Lucky Escape

Source: @alecbaldwininsta;INSTAGRAM

Alec updated fans about his crash on social media.

The actor claims he was forced to swerve the car after the driver of the garbage truck "cut me off".

Addressing the accident in an Instagram video, Alec said: "This morning I was in this car accident. Guy cut me off (in front of a) big garbage truck the size of a whale.

"To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree."

Alec stated that he and his brother were both fine and had spent the weekend on Long Island.

The accident happened on the Montauk Highway in treacherous weather conditions.

Brother Unharmed

picture of Stephen Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Alec's brother Stephen, who was a passenger in the car, was also unharmed in the crash.

Millions of Americans in New Jersey and New York were under a state of emergency Monday due to a powerful Nor'easter.

Major flooding occurred on Long Island as the region was battered by strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Alec continued: "It crushed my car, my wife's car. I feel bad about that. It's all fine. I'm fine and my brother's fine."

He also thanked the East Hampton Police Department for quickly arriving on the scene to offer assistance.

Feeling Guilty

picture of Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Alec said he 'felt bad' for wrecking his wife Hilaria's car.

Hilaria also posted a video to Instagram in which she reassured fans that her famous husband and brother-in-law were unharmed and thanked well-wishers for their concern.

"Thank you for caring," she said while sitting in a vehicle and smiling into the camera.

Hilaria, who was just voted off ABC's Dancing With The Stars, is currently in Los Angeles where Alec is set to join her shortly.

The sandal-hit movie veteran is likely to be relieved his wife is no longer in the competition due to her flirting with hunky dance partner Gleb Savchenko, which has left Alec seriously jealous.

Source: @hilariabaldwin;Instagram

Hilaria thanked fans for their well-wishes.

An insider told RadarOnline.com that the star, who's notorious for his violent outbursts, was trying to be supportive and had faith that Hilaria, 41, wouldn't disrespect him by crossing the line with Savchenko, also 41.

"There's no sugarcoating the fact that it's still his absolute worst nightmare. Hilaria's totally spellbound by this guy.

"She's loving the attention they're getting as a dance couple and swooning to everyone – Alec included – that he's effortlessly charming, talented and that this is the best thing that's happened to her in years," the insider said.

picture of Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko
Source: MEGA

Hilaria has been flirting up a storm with dance partner Gleb Savchenko

Despite initial reports, she was "furious" for being paired with Savchenko over Taylor Swift's famed backup dancer, Jan Ravnik, insiders said she's since been charmed by the handsome DWTS veteran.

The mom of seven children with Alec has also reportedly been seeing Savchenko in her off-hours – the dancing duo were snapped doing a few twirls in a Big Apple park with her wearing short shorts that showed off her legs.

"They're hanging out quite a lot outside of rehearsals, and Hilaria's loving this freedom and convinced it's her opportunity to become a big-time star in her own right," shared the insider.

