Alec Baldwin Speaks Out after 'Terrifying' Hamptons Car Crash alongside Brother Stephen and Blames 'Garbage Truck The Size of a Whale'

The actor claims he was forced to swerve the car after the driver of the garbage truck "cut me off".

Addressing the accident in an Instagram video, Alec said: "This morning I was in this car accident. Guy cut me off (in front of a) big garbage truck the size of a whale.

"To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree."

Alec stated that he and his brother were both fine and had spent the weekend on Long Island.

The accident happened on the Montauk Highway in treacherous weather conditions.