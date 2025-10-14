Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Robert Redford Went to His Grave Unwilling to Work With Barbra Streisand Again on a Sequel to Their 1973 Blockbuster Classic — 'He'd Ignore Her and Leave Her in the Dark'

Robert Redford refused to work with Barbra Streisand again on 'The Way We Were' despite its success.
Oct. 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Screen legend Robert Redford went to his grave unwilling to reteam with The Way We Were costar Barbra Streisand – even as the notorious prima donna relentlessly pestered him almost until the day he died to make a sequel to their 1973 blockbuster romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com the 83-year-old diva was such a nag while filming the classic flick that Redford – who died in his sleep on September 16 at 89 – wanted nothing to do with her afterward.

'Barbra Drove Him Crazy'

Insiders said Barbra Streisand continued contacting Robert Redford after his 2018 retirement.
"He [was] too much of a gentleman to say it to her face, but she drove him crazy when they were making the movie, so she [was] the last person he'd want as his leading lady," a source said.

"But that didn't stop her from bugging him about it. In fact, it seemed his standoffishness just seemed to spur her on."

According to insiders, Streisand tried to meddle in everything during shooting on the tale about the doomed love of a mismatched couple.

"She's strongly opinionated, and that complicates things," an insider shared.

"She nagged [director] Sydney Pollack about the script, camera angles and everything else under the sun.

She Still Called After His Retirement Announcement

Director Sydney Pollack was reportedly nagged by Streisand over the script and camera angles on 'The Way We Were.'
"Bob was the only leading man who wouldn't be bullied by her larger-than-life personality. He'd ignore her and leave her completely in the dark as to what he was doing, and that impressed her."

According to the source, that was "probably" why Streisand continued to hound the hunk.

The insider added: "Even after he announced his retirement in 2018, she'd still call and email and send notes to his Utah estate. But he just wished that she would leave him alone because there was no way in hell he'd ever get on a movie set again with her."

