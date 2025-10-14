Insiders told RadarOnline.com the 83-year-old diva was such a nag while filming the classic flick that Redford – who died in his sleep on September 16 at 89 – wanted nothing to do with her afterward.

Screen legend Robert Redford went to his grave unwilling to reteam with The Way We Were costar Barbra Streisand – even as the notorious prima donna relentlessly pestered him almost until the day he died to make a sequel to their 1973 blockbuster romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said Barbra Streisand continued contacting Robert Redford after his 2018 retirement.

"He [was] too much of a gentleman to say it to her face, but she drove him crazy when they were making the movie, so she [was] the last person he'd want as his leading lady," a source said.

"But that didn't stop her from bugging him about it. In fact, it seemed his standoffishness just seemed to spur her on."

According to insiders, Streisand tried to meddle in everything during shooting on the tale about the doomed love of a mismatched couple.

"She's strongly opinionated, and that complicates things," an insider shared.

"She nagged [director] Sydney Pollack about the script, camera angles and everything else under the sun.