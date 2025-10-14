EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension — Late-night Host Was 'Livid' After ABC Yanked His Show For One Week Over Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments
Oct. 14 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel is known for discussing the news on his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
But his comments on the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk ran afoul of the Disney-owned ABC network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On September 17, it was announced that the 57-year-old would be pulled off the air.
Wanda Sykes, Kimmel's scheduled guest that night, lamented the end of free speech and told fans to "pray for" her friend.
While business insiders speculated that the suspension had more to do with saving a $6.2 billion takeover of local TV stations than free speech, a source told RadarOnline.com a "livid" Kimmel was in full meltdown.
Kimmel's Return
Before the show returned, a source explained how the host was "involved in tense meetings with the bosses and refusing to apologize or step back on his comments."
Just days after being pulled, ABC confirmed Kimmel's talk series was going to resume on September 23.
A statement from the network read: "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.
"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.
"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."