Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jimmy Kimmel
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension — Late-night Host Was 'Livid' After ABC Yanked His Show For One Week Over Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments

Just days after being pulled, ABC confirmed Kimmel's talk series was going to resume on Tuesday night, September 23.
Source: MEGA

Just days after being pulled, ABC confirmed Kimmel's talk series was going to resume on September 23.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jimmy Kimmel is known for discussing the news on his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

But his comments on the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk ran afoul of the Disney-owned ABC network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Wanda Sykes reacted to Jimmy Kimmel's suspension by urging fans to 'pray for' her friend.
Source: MEGA

Wanda Sykes reacted to Jimmy Kimmel's suspension by urging fans to 'pray for' her friend.

Article continues below advertisement

On September 17, it was announced that the 57-year-old would be pulled off the air.

Wanda Sykes, Kimmel's scheduled guest that night, lamented the end of free speech and told fans to "pray for" her friend.

While business insiders speculated that the suspension had more to do with saving a $6.2 billion takeover of local TV stations than free speech, a source told RadarOnline.com a "livid" Kimmel was in full meltdown.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel's Return

Article continues below advertisement
ABC executives held tense meetings with Kimmel after his comments on Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

ABC executives held tense meetings with Kimmel after his comments on Charlie Kirk.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
kate middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Blonde Transformation — We Reveal the Heartbreaking Reason Why Prince William's Wife Wanted to Change Her Appearance

The disgraceful parents remain behind bars while the children are in CYS care.

EXCLUSIVE: Monster Parents Arrested for 'Caging Their Children in Feces-Smeared Dungeons' in 'Limited Clothing'... After Police Discovered 'a Stun Gun, Pistol and Drugs in the Home'

Article continues below advertisement

Before the show returned, a source explained how the host was "involved in tense meetings with the bosses and refusing to apologize or step back on his comments."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Just days after being pulled, ABC confirmed Kimmel's talk series was going to resume on September 23.

A statement from the network read: "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.