EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Blonde Transformation — We Reveal the Heartbreaking Reason Why Prince William's Wife Wanted to Change Her Appearance
Oct. 14 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Princess Kate Middleton celebrated her "new normal" with a marvelous makeover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In early September, she shocked the world with a voluminous blond hairstyle, signaling she's beaten cancer and is moving on with the next phase of her life.
Britain's beloved Princess of Wales unveiled her stunning strands while standing by her husband, Prince William's side, as the heir to the throne made an official visit to London's Natural History Museum.
Hair Raising Change!
"Kate switched things up for a couple of weeks," says an insider, noting that she quickly returned to being a brunette.
"Her cancer battle was grueling, and she wanted to put it behind her. Not only did she get a new house with William, she got a new 'do! It wasn't a subtle change, and no doubt that was the intention."
In March 2024, the pretty princess announced she had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment, noting the deadly disease had been caught early and doctors were confident she would win her battle.
Then Middleton, 43, confided in September 2024 that she was "cancer free," adding in January that she was in remission. During a visit to Colchester Hospital on July 2, the princess talked about her cancer battle and how it is changing her life.
Back To Royal Duties
"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment," Middleton explained.
"Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult. You have to find your new normal, and that takes time. It's a rollercoaster. It's not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is, you go through hard times."
She recently resumed her royal engagements – and debuted her golden tresses, an eye-catching change from her iconic brunette style.
Wig Rumors
EXCLUSIVE: Monster Parents Arrested for 'Caging Their Children in Feces-Smeared Dungeons' in 'Limited Clothing'... After Police Discovered 'a Stun Gun, Pistol and Drugs in the Home'
A few sources thought Princess Kate had donned a blond wig for her visit to the Natural History Museum after possibly losing her luscious locks during her cancer treatments.
"It looks like a wig," observed beauty expert Blake Johnson.
"She's known for her long, lustrous, full, vibrant hair, and it is likely thinning due to all the treatment she's undergone."
But our source insisted: "It's unlikely it was a wig," adding that William, 43, "loved the new look. He grew a beard, so she lightened her hair."