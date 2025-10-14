EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Blonde Transformation — We Reveal the Heartbreaking Reason Why Prince William's Wife Wanted to Change Her Appearance

"Kate switched things up for a couple of weeks," says an insider, noting that she quickly returned to being a brunette.

"Her cancer battle was grueling, and she wanted to put it behind her. Not only did she get a new house with William, she got a new 'do! It wasn't a subtle change, and no doubt that was the intention."

In March 2024, the pretty princess announced she had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment, noting the deadly disease had been caught early and doctors were confident she would win her battle.

Then Middleton, 43, confided in September 2024 that she was "cancer free," adding in January that she was in remission. During a visit to Colchester Hospital on July 2, the princess talked about her cancer battle and how it is changing her life.