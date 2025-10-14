Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > news
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Monster Parents Arrested for 'Caging Their Children in Feces-Smeared Dungeons' in 'Limited Clothing'... After Police Discovered 'a Stun Gun, Pistol and Drugs in the Home'

The disgraceful parents remain behind bars while the children are in CYS care.
Source: Fayette County Sheriff's Department

The disgraceful parents remain behind bars while the children are in CYS care.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Demon parents who imprisoned their five children in a feces-smeared "dungeon" have been arrested, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The children, who range in age from 5 to 14, were discovered in "deplorable living conditions" that included "no beds, boarded-up windows, feces covered on the bedroom walls, fleas, limited clothing and no food," according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Article continues below advertisement

The Arrest

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
So-called 'demon parents' accused of imprisoning five children in a feces-smeared 'dungeon,' have been arrested.
Source: CBS PITTSBURGH/YOUTUBE

So-called 'demon parents' accused of imprisoning five children in a feces-smeared 'dungeon,' have been arrested.

Article continues below advertisement

James Russell Kahl of Redstone Township "locked the children's bedroom door from the outside, trapping the children inside" all night and for part of the day.

Video cameras were hardwired to his room so he could monitor the kids, the Fayette County district attorney's office said.

Article continues below advertisement

A judge ordered the children placed into the care of Fayette County Children and Youth Services (CYS).

Law enforcement discovered a stun gun, replica pistol and drugs in the home, the district attorney's office said.

Kahl, 65, and his wife, Carly Kahl, 41, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, conspiracy, the use of an incapacitation device and marijuana use, according to court records.

They remain behind bars while the children are in CYS care.

Article continues below advertisement

Biological Mother Of Two Of The Children Speaks Out

Article continues below advertisement
Testimony described the children being beaten with objects and subjected to threats of violence.
Source: MEGA

The mother of two of the victims said she is heartbroken over the abuse allegations.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Diane Keaton, Woody Allen

EXCLUSIVE: Why Diane Keaton Never Stopped Pining for 'Invincible Cockroach' Woody Allen Despite Captivating Al Pacino and Warren Beatty

Photo of Diane Keaton

EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton's 'Cause of Death' Revealed — With Pals Fearing Her Cancer Had Returned as Her Weight Suddenly Plummeted Before Death

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, the children told authorities James smoked weed all day and allegedly forced their mother to use the stun gun on one of them as a punishment.

Rachel Silbaugh said she is the mother of two of the children, a girl and a boy, while Carly is reportedly the mother of the other three.

"I am heartbroken over this," Silbaugh said.

She claimed she had previously noticed signs of abuse on her children and had alerted CYS multiple times.

Her son, who has autism, is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair.

"My son isn't able to talk, and I will be his voice and a voice for my daughter until the day that I can't be their voice anymore," Silbaugh vowed.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.