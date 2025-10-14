EXCLUSIVE: Monster Parents Arrested for 'Caging Their Children in Feces-Smeared Dungeons' in 'Limited Clothing'... After Police Discovered 'a Stun Gun, Pistol and Drugs in the Home'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Demon parents who imprisoned their five children in a feces-smeared "dungeon" have been arrested, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The children, who range in age from 5 to 14, were discovered in "deplorable living conditions" that included "no beds, boarded-up windows, feces covered on the bedroom walls, fleas, limited clothing and no food," according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The Arrest
James Russell Kahl of Redstone Township "locked the children's bedroom door from the outside, trapping the children inside" all night and for part of the day.
Video cameras were hardwired to his room so he could monitor the kids, the Fayette County district attorney's office said.
A judge ordered the children placed into the care of Fayette County Children and Youth Services (CYS).
Law enforcement discovered a stun gun, replica pistol and drugs in the home, the district attorney's office said.
Kahl, 65, and his wife, Carly Kahl, 41, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, conspiracy, the use of an incapacitation device and marijuana use, according to court records.
They remain behind bars while the children are in CYS care.
Biological Mother Of Two Of The Children Speaks Out
According to reports, the children told authorities James smoked weed all day and allegedly forced their mother to use the stun gun on one of them as a punishment.
Rachel Silbaugh said she is the mother of two of the children, a girl and a boy, while Carly is reportedly the mother of the other three.
"I am heartbroken over this," Silbaugh said.
She claimed she had previously noticed signs of abuse on her children and had alerted CYS multiple times.
Her son, who has autism, is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair.
"My son isn't able to talk, and I will be his voice and a voice for my daughter until the day that I can't be their voice anymore," Silbaugh vowed.