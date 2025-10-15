Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Bizarre Post Eight Years After Nasty Split and Custody War Over Daughter Dream, 8

Chyna – who now goes by the name she was given at birth, Angela White – posted a series of photos of herself in a white outfit next to a Ferrari on the side of the road.

Blac Chyna sparked rumors she may be back with Rob Kardashian after a bizarre Instagram post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

People are questioning if Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna could be rekindling their romance after a post she made on Instagram tagging him.

While the photos didn't appear to have anything to do with her past relationship with Kardashian, her caption caught everyone's eyes: "This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial."

People immediately flooded the comments, trying to decipher what the post meant.

"Are they back together?" one person asked. "That would be amazing."

"The relationship wasn’t healthy but with the work we have seen u do on yourself emotionally, mentally and of course physically. I hope this time around it’s better ❤️🤍 and ohhh we hope he has worked on himself too," another person said, inferring the two may be an item again after Chyna's post.

Still, many others celebrated the notion of the pair getting back together.