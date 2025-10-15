Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Bizarre Post Eight Years After Nasty Split and Custody War Over Daughter Dream, 8
Oct. 15 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
Blac Chyna sparked rumors she may be back with Rob Kardashian after a bizarre Instagram post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Chyna – who now goes by the name she was given at birth, Angela White – posted a series of photos of herself in a white outfit next to a Ferrari on the side of the road.
Are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Back Together?
While the photos didn't appear to have anything to do with her past relationship with Kardashian, her caption caught everyone's eyes: "This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial."
People immediately flooded the comments, trying to decipher what the post meant.
"Are they back together?" one person asked. "That would be amazing."
"The relationship wasn’t healthy but with the work we have seen u do on yourself emotionally, mentally and of course physically. I hope this time around it’s better ❤️🤍 and ohhh we hope he has worked on himself too," another person said, inferring the two may be an item again after Chyna's post.
Still, many others celebrated the notion of the pair getting back together.
Blac Chyna's Legal Issues With the Kardashian Family
Chyna and Kardashian, who co-parent their daughter Dream, got engaged in 2016. Their relationship was rocky and they called things off in 2017.
Following their split, Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for defamation. In the suit, she claimed her show Rob & Chyna was not picked up for a second season due to their influence, which negatively impacted her income. For damages, she sought $140Million.
In 2022, a judge on the case ruled in favor of the Kardashian family, claiming their actions did not hurt Chyna's career.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Co-Parenting Drama
Aside from battling Rob's family, Chyna also has had her share of legal fights with Rob over their daughter.
In early 2020, Rob filed an emergency motion to only allow Chyna to see Dream on weekends with a monitor present. He alleged Chyna's drug use made her a risk to be around their daughter.
A month later, a judge turned down Rob's attempt to get primary custody of their daughter.
After all the turmoil, the pair are in a great place today in terms of their co-parenting relationship, as Chyna said it's "100 percent amazing" to a media outlet in August.
"For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better," she added. "If you’re going through a custody battle or anything of the sort, I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business."
EXCLUSIVE: Bindi Irwin's Emotional Goodbye to the Australia Zoo — Daughter of Crocodile Hunter Steve Relocates to Los Angeles and Admits It 'Wasn't an Easy Decision'
Blac Chyna Was Recently Engaged
Aside from Dream, Chyna also shares son King Cairo with her ex Tyga.
Chyna most recently had been romantically linked to Derrick Milano. The pair got engaged in October 2024, but they called off their relationship in July.
Since his relationship with Chyna ended, Rob has not been in a serious relationship with anyone.
To date, neither Rob nor Chyna have commented on if they are officially back together amid her Instagram post.