Blac Chyna's Defamation Lawsuit Against The Kardashian-Jenner Family Set To Resume Monday As Jurors Failed To Reach A Verdict

This comes after Radar reported Chyna was not allowed a second shot at her testimony after claiming she was triggered during cross-examination by the Kardashian family lawyer when she was shown explicit photos of herself in court.

While the model insisted she was the victim of a “deliberate and unethical psychological attack,” their Los Angeles Superior Court judge wasn't buying the argument.

Rob Kardashian Testifies Blac Chyna Held Gun To His Head Several Times, Hired Security Out Of Fear

“The court finds that Defense counsel did nothing improper in including the entire document of Trial Exhibit 344, particularly after Defense counsel offered to remove the photographs and Plaintiff’s counsel refused to agree with the removal prior to trial,” the judge wrote in a statement on the incident.

It was also further clarified that Chyna's team was told the photos would be used week ahead of time.