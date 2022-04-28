Blac Chyna's Plea To Redo Testimony In Kardashian Battle Shut Down By Judge

A judge has denied Blac Chyna's request to redo her testimony after claims the defense launched a "deliberate psychological attack" on her during cross-examination last week.

Chyna became visibly "upset" seeing explicit photos of herself in court, her attorney Lynne Ciani argued, stating her client couldn't name a dollar figure in terms of the damages she was seeking and only gave vague answers to other questions as a result.

Although jurors did not see the pics, Ciani said the reminder rattled her client.