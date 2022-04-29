Kim Kardashian Dropped From Blac Chyna's Defamation Lawsuit, Judge Rules

As Radar reported, Chyna sued Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Kylie, claiming they cost her millions by allegedly convincing E! to terminate her TV contract which, in turn, caused her to miss out on other money-making opportunities.

The family's attorney filed to have Kim removed from the lawsuit, arguing that "[Blac Chyna] has neither identified an allegedly defamatory statement by Kim Kardashian, nor specified an instance where she ratified an allegedly defamatory statement by another party."