Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Diane Keaton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton's 'Will Secrets' — How Her Incredible $100Million Fortune Amassed from Property Empire Will Be Split Up

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton left millions and a huge property empire.

Oct. 15 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Diane Keaton's $100million fortune is expected to be divided evenly between her two adopted children, with friends telling RadarOnline.com there will be "no fighting over the money" following the beloved actress' death at 79.

The Oscar-winning star, who died in California on October 11 after a sudden health decline, left behind one of Hollywood's most remarkable careers – and one of its savviest personal fortunes.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Children and Estate Plans

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Keaton raised her two children, Dexter and Duke, as a devoted single mother.

Keaton, who never married, raised her two children, Dexter, 29, and Duke, 25, as a single mother and often described them as "the greatest thing I ever did." Sources close to the family tell us her estate plan has long been in place, ensuring her wealth – built from decades of acting and a lucrative property empire – will go directly to her children.

An insider close to Keaton claimed: "Diane was meticulous about her finances and her will. She adored her children and made sure everything was organized so there would be no confusion or conflict after she was gone. She wanted them to have security and freedom – that was what mattered most to her."

Article continues below advertisement

A Career That Defined an Era

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Her passion for real estate helped her amass a multimillion-dollar property empire.

Article continues below advertisement

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, the actress became one of Hollywood's most enduring figures, starring in The Godfather, Annie Hall, and The First Wives Club.

Her career spanned more than five decades, with awards, critical acclaim, and a reputation for individuality both on and off screen.

But it was her eye for real estate – as much as her acting – which helped build her immense fortune. Keaton's love of design was legendary.

She bought, renovated, and sold dozens of homes across California and Arizona, turning her passion for architecture into a second career.

In 2004, she purchased a property in Laguna Beach for $7.5million and sold it two years later for $12.75million. In 2012, she picked up a Pacific Palisades home for $5.6million and later sold it for $6.9million.

Her Tucson, Arizona home, bought in 2018 for $1.5million, sold for $2.6million just two years later.

Article continues below advertisement

A Passion for Architecture and Design

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Diane Keaton and Robert De Niro
Source: Paramount Pictures

Keaton became a Hollywood icon with roles in 'The Godfather,' 'Annie Hall,' and 'The First Wives Club.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Diane had this incredible knack for spotting beauty in old spaces," said a Hollywood real estate agent who worked with her on several projects.

"She could walk into a crumbling Spanish villa and see its potential instantly. Every property she touched became art."

In her 2017 book The House That Pinterest Built, Keaton described her lifelong obsession with brick homes – a fascination that inspired her final Los Angeles mansion, which she put on the market earlier this year for $29million.

The sprawling five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate was the product of an eight-year renovation, completed in 2017.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach

EXCLUSIVE: Band-Aid Baby? Cheating Lovers TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Hoping to 'Welcome a Child Together to Revamp Their Images' Years After Being Fired From 'GMA' for Affair

rosie odonnell slams ellen degeneres friendship rift

EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show Host Smackdown! Rosie O’Donnell Trashes Comic Ellen DeGeneres Over Comments About Their Friendship And Insists It Was 'The Most Painful Thing'

Article continues below advertisement

Her Final Months and Lasting Legacy

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
'The First Wives Club '
Source: PARAMOUNT PICTURES

In her final months, Keaton enjoyed quiet days in Brentwood surrounded by family and her beloved dog.

Friends say Keaton had slowed down in recent months, walking her dog Reggie less often around her Brentwood neighborhood.

"She loved that area," said a close friend. "Up until just a few months ago, she was out there every day – in her hat and sunglasses, talking to her dog like he was a person. She was eccentric and wonderful."

While Keaton kept her private life fiercely guarded, those closest to her say her final months were spent peacefully, surrounded by family.

"She didn't want any fuss," another friend claimed. "She knew exactly what she wanted – to leave her children taken care of and her legacy intact. There won't be any infighting over her cash.

"Diane raised them with grace and gratitude, not greed."

Tributes have poured in for the Annie Hall star.

Bette Midler, who co-starred with Keaton in The First Wives Club, wrote in an online tribute: "She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile. What you saw was who she was."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.