EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton's 'Will Secrets' — How Her Incredible $100Million Fortune Amassed from Property Empire Will Be Split Up

Diane Keaton's $100million fortune is expected to be divided evenly between her two adopted children, with friends telling RadarOnline.com there will be "no fighting over the money" following the beloved actress' death at 79. The Oscar-winning star, who died in California on October 11 after a sudden health decline, left behind one of Hollywood's most remarkable careers – and one of its savviest personal fortunes.

Her Children and Estate Plans

Source: MEGA Keaton raised her two children, Dexter and Duke, as a devoted single mother.

Keaton, who never married, raised her two children, Dexter, 29, and Duke, 25, as a single mother and often described them as "the greatest thing I ever did." Sources close to the family tell us her estate plan has long been in place, ensuring her wealth – built from decades of acting and a lucrative property empire – will go directly to her children. An insider close to Keaton claimed: "Diane was meticulous about her finances and her will. She adored her children and made sure everything was organized so there would be no confusion or conflict after she was gone. She wanted them to have security and freedom – that was what mattered most to her."

A Career That Defined an Era

Source: MEGA Her passion for real estate helped her amass a multimillion-dollar property empire.

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, the actress became one of Hollywood's most enduring figures, starring in The Godfather, Annie Hall, and The First Wives Club. Her career spanned more than five decades, with awards, critical acclaim, and a reputation for individuality both on and off screen. But it was her eye for real estate – as much as her acting – which helped build her immense fortune. Keaton's love of design was legendary. She bought, renovated, and sold dozens of homes across California and Arizona, turning her passion for architecture into a second career. In 2004, she purchased a property in Laguna Beach for $7.5million and sold it two years later for $12.75million. In 2012, she picked up a Pacific Palisades home for $5.6million and later sold it for $6.9million. Her Tucson, Arizona home, bought in 2018 for $1.5million, sold for $2.6million just two years later.

A Passion for Architecture and Design

Source: Paramount Pictures Keaton became a Hollywood icon with roles in 'The Godfather,' 'Annie Hall,' and 'The First Wives Club.'

"Diane had this incredible knack for spotting beauty in old spaces," said a Hollywood real estate agent who worked with her on several projects. "She could walk into a crumbling Spanish villa and see its potential instantly. Every property she touched became art." In her 2017 book The House That Pinterest Built, Keaton described her lifelong obsession with brick homes – a fascination that inspired her final Los Angeles mansion, which she put on the market earlier this year for $29million. The sprawling five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate was the product of an eight-year renovation, completed in 2017.

Her Final Months and Lasting Legacy

Source: PARAMOUNT PICTURES In her final months, Keaton enjoyed quiet days in Brentwood surrounded by family and her beloved dog.