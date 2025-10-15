Your tip
New Couple Alert: John Mayer, 47, is Dating Influencer Kat Stickler, 30, After Cozy Photo Emerges

Composite photo of John Mayer and Kat Stickler
Source: MEGA

John Mayer 'sought out' Kat Stickler, a source shared.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 15 2025, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

John Mayer has a new lady in his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a media outlet, Mayer is dating social media influencer Kat Stickler.

John Mayer 'Pursued' Kat Stickler, an Insider Said

Photo of John Mayer
Source: MEGA

John Mayer and Kat Stickler's relationship is 'still very new,' an insider dished.

“John sought her out and pursued her,” an insider dished. “Kat just broke up with someone she had been dating for a few months and thought it would be fun to date again, and was interested in John.”

The source noted their romantic entanglement is “still very new," but they have gone out together a few times.

“He has been actively pursuing her, inviting her places and texting her often,” they added. “She is interested and seeing where it goes.”

Kat Stickler Doesn't Think Her Relationship With John Mayer 'Will Be a Serious' One, a Source Shared

Photo of Kat Stickler
Source: MEGA

Kat Stickler is 'having fun' with John Mayer, a source said.

The insider revealed Stickler "doesn’t think this will be a serious relationship," but insisted she is "having fun."

The pair was first spotted eating out together at New York City’s Fly Fish in a photo published by DeuxMoi on October 12.

Prior to being seen with Mayer, Sticker had been seen with a mystery man after she split from Jason Tartick in October 2024. They had been dating for less than a year prior to announcing their split.

Kat Stickler and Jason Tartick's Break Up

Photo of Jason Tartick
Source: MEGA

Kat Stickler and Jason Tartick split in October 2024.

“I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together,” Tartick shared via Instagram Story at the time. “It’s fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life that works out and other times, it doesn’t. This time it didn’t.

“Kat has brought me so much happiness and light, she brought out parts of me I never knew existed. I will forever be grateful for her and, of course [her daughter] sweet MK. This chapter closes amicably, and another opens.”

While Stickler claimed her relationship with the Bachelorette star was not "love wasted," Tartick spoke out months later to say the split was "so abrupt" and "so unexpected."

"Then, what I was hearing, these things I’m hearing publicly about speculation of what happened. I’m just sitting in my house, like, pulling my hair out. Like, 'You’ve got to be kidding me.' That was, like, a really tough month. A really, really, really hard month," Tartick said on a January episode of his Trading Secrets podcast.

John Mayer Wants to Get Married

Photo of John Mayer
Source: MEGA

John Mayer has never been married, but insisted he wants to be.

Mayer, for his part, has had quite a number of high-profile romances, including Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

While he's never been married, he shared in 2024 on the Comfort Food podcast it is something he wants to happen.

"I've never told anyone this. People don’t think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married," he revealed. "You know the secret, which is that I'm actually fairly well-adjusted. I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do.'

"I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. Like, 'If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.' I just think… you’re a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You’re a fully-fledged grown-up."

