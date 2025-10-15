New Couple Alert: John Mayer, 47, is Dating Influencer Kat Stickler, 30, After Cozy Photo Emerges

John Mayer has a new lady in his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

John Mayer and Kat Stickler's relationship is 'still very new,' an insider dished.

“John sought her out and pursued her,” an insider dished. “Kat just broke up with someone she had been dating for a few months and thought it would be fun to date again, and was interested in John.”

The source noted their romantic entanglement is “still very new," but they have gone out together a few times.

“He has been actively pursuing her, inviting her places and texting her often,” they added. “She is interested and seeing where it goes.”