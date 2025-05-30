Your tip
Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

The One Where John Was There For Her – Jennifer Aniston 'Being Comforted' by Ex-Fling Mayer in Wake of 'Friends' Actress' Horrifying Stalker Ordeal

jennifer aniston comforted john mayer after stalker ordeal
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston is finding comfort with her ex-fling John Mayer following her terrifying stalker ordeal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 30 2025

Notorious lothario John Mayer is also a great friend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Your Body Is a Wonderland singer has been diligent about checking in on his ex, Jennifer Aniston as she recovers from the recent frightening stalker incident at her Bel-Air estate.

Sources say Aniston, 56, and Mayer, 47, have remained close and still talk regularly, even though their on-again, off-again romance ended in 2009 after about a year. And the two have been burning up the phone lines ever since the scary incident.

"John Mayer absolutely feels for Jen in this situation and sent his best wishes to her in the aftermath of the terrifying incident at her house," an insider said.

Old Habits

jennifer aniston comforted john mayer after stalker ordeal
Source: JOHNMAYER/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

John Mayer has been a steady source of support for Jennifer Aniston after a stalker crashed through her Bel-Air gates in a chilling episode.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, plowed through the gates of the Friends alum’s property in his car. Thankfully, her security guard was able to detain him until LAPD officers arrived and arrested him.

Carwyle, who was charged with felony stalking and vandalism, had been harassing the Morning Show star for two years, posting messages on social media proclaiming his love for her and insisting unnamed forces were keeping them apart.

"Most of the fans are great, but Jen has had to deal with the deranged types since she became famous three decades ago. It’s one of those things that waxes and wanes," an insider said.

They added: "What happened in Bel-Air last week was an extreme event, and it’s going to get an extreme response, not just from Jen herself but from the LAPD, which turned out in force to assist, complete with tons of cop cars and even police helicopters."

Close Bond

jennifer aniston comforted john mayer after stalker ordeal
Source: MEGA

The frightening break-in reminded Aniston of Mayer's long-standing concern for her safety.

Ironically the disturbing incident may have brought Mayer and Aniston closer.

"It recalls her time with him because he always felt she needed more security, for a whole host of reasons," according to the insider.

"A musician who performs live in front of tens of thousands of strangers a night is definitely more aware of the need for protection than actors who spend most of their time on a guarded set or in a gated mansion.

"But the danger is real, and John encouraged Jen to be vigilant and of course, he's totally sympathetic to what she just went through," the insider said. "And keep in mind, Jen spends six figures on security annually already. It’s not like she was being careless."

