EXCLUSIVE: The One Where John Was There For Her – Jennifer Aniston 'Being Comforted' by Ex-Fling Mayer in Wake of 'Friends' Actress' Horrifying Stalker Ordeal

Notorious lothario John Mayer is also a great friend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Your Body Is a Wonderland singer has been diligent about checking in on his ex, Jennifer Aniston as she recovers from the recent frightening stalker incident at her Bel-Air estate.

Sources say Aniston, 56, and Mayer, 47, have remained close and still talk regularly, even though their on-again, off-again romance ended in 2009 after about a year. And the two have been burning up the phone lines ever since the scary incident.

"John Mayer absolutely feels for Jen in this situation and sent his best wishes to her in the aftermath of the terrifying incident at her house," an insider said.