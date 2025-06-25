EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria Baldwin 'Has Transformed Into a Money-Hungry Hollywood Dominatrix' — Bossing Her Once-Fiery Actor Husband Alec In 'Desperate Hunt for Profit'

Former leading man Alec Baldwin is now a bit player in his controlling wife Hilaria Baldwin's endless over-the-top dramas, and friends of the onetime alpha male are shaking their heads in disbelief and urging him to show some self-respect, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 30 Rock actor, 67, has been trying to reinvent himself after a wretched few years that saw him accused of involuntary manslaughter on the set of his ill-fated movie Rust.

Though a judge dismissed the case last year, Alec has struggled to get his career back on track. He even stooped to doing a cheesy reality show for TLC, The Baldwins, featuring Hilaria, 41, and their seven kids, but it was a total bomb.

An insider said they're now looking for other ways to stay relevant.