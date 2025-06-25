EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria Baldwin 'Has Transformed Into a Money-Hungry Hollywood Dominatrix' — Bossing Her Once-Fiery Actor Husband Alec In 'Desperate Hunt for Profit'
Former leading man Alec Baldwin is now a bit player in his controlling wife Hilaria Baldwin's endless over-the-top dramas, and friends of the onetime alpha male are shaking their heads in disbelief and urging him to show some self-respect, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 30 Rock actor, 67, has been trying to reinvent himself after a wretched few years that saw him accused of involuntary manslaughter on the set of his ill-fated movie Rust.
Though a judge dismissed the case last year, Alec has struggled to get his career back on track. He even stooped to doing a cheesy reality show for TLC, The Baldwins, featuring Hilaria, 41, and their seven kids, but it was a total bomb.
An insider said they're now looking for other ways to stay relevant.
Reality Show Tanks
Bossy boots Hilaria has taken the lead, forcing her once-haughty hubby to go along with a host of ball-busting stunts that routinely embarrass him.
Earlier this month, she posted a cringe-inducing clip that featured Alec as a chambermaid serving her a pair of slippers while she sat at the head of a chessboard.
She had previously posted a video of herself controlling him like a puppet as he made wince-worthy faces.
Back in March, fans were aghast when Hilaria scolded Alec on the red carpet, tearing into her spouse of 12 years for "manterrupting" her – aka daring to try to get a word in edgewise as she nattered on.
Public Drama
"Alec's excuse is that it's all good fun and he's keeping Hilaria happy with this role-playing but it's getting increasingly degrading. What's sadder than anything is how crushed and dispirited he is," an insider said.
They added: "The idea of Alec doing something like this up to a few years ago was unthinkable. He was always such a proud guy who'd laugh at men who came across as henpecked or emasculated.
"Hilaria's convinced she's onto something here. She says her social media blew up after that whole 'manterrupting' caper and she's desperate for them to carve out a new niche after their reality show got canned. But humiliating Alec and crushing his spirit is a strange way to go about it."