Liam Payne's Final Moments Alive Revealed in Haunting New Pictures as Jailed Cleaner says Tragic One Direction Star Could Have Been Saved
Oct. 16 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Liam Payne's final moments can be seen for the first time in newly-released CCTV footage, amid claims by a hotel cleaner the tragic star could have been saved.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ezequiel David Pereyra, who is awaiting trial for allegedly selling the singer cocaine, claims the "biggest mistake" was not calling an ambulance when the singer, 31, collapsed in a lobby — instead carrying him to his room.
Moments Before Death
Speaking out for the first time from jail, Pereyra alleges hotel bosses turned a blind eye to all of Payne's drug use in October 2024.
His revelations come as new footage shows the singer inside the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, shortly before he fell from a third-floor balcony exactly a year ago today.
He said: "They had him in an isolated bunker and let him do anything he wanted including drugs in the room, and in public areas of the hotel.
"Bosses said he was making them too much money — triple the money.
"But I think the biggest mistake was not calling an ambulance when Payne passed out in the lobby.
Caught On Camera
"If the hotel had acted differently Liam could have been saved.
"They lifted him by his arms and legs and carried him to the room via the elevator. He should have been kept where he was and an ambulance called.
"But because that day they had many foreign guests checking in they decided to take him to the room in the condition he was in.
"After that they called police instead of an ambulance. They made the call only after leaving him in the room alone. By the time they were making the call it was already too late.
"What happened was very sad. Liam's death was truly tragic and could have been prevented."
Pereyra added: "I'm detained in prison with real criminals, really dangerous people. I do not belong here.
"There are questions that are being avoided. I just want justice and I offer my condolences to Liam's family."
Tragic Passing
Pereyra started working at the four-star hotel in January 2024.
Nine months later Liam was a guest in Room 310. Pereyra said: "It was my job to bring him a lot of whiskey bottles and he told me to leave them on the table.
"The room was a mess and there were a lot of empty bottles and drug paraphernalia including foil.
"Liam translated on his laptop and asked me if I could buy drugs, offering me cash to spend time with him. He gave me a $100 bill as a tip."
"I ended my shift and got back home and a hotel employee told me the guest from Room 310 was angry.
"He'd said I had stolen the money and he wanted to send a car to my house.
"This employee told me this person was suffering from drug withdrawal and because I accepted his money even as a tip I had an obligation to stay with him as he asked me to.
"I was advised to give the money back or I could get fired.
"So I went back to the hotel. The employee translated and told Liam I could get fired. Liam apologised and gave me a bracelet."
Prosecutors have accused Pereyra of selling Payne drugs at this point, on October 15, based on testimony from the hotel's general maintenance manager.