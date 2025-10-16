Liam Payne's Final Moments Alive Revealed in Haunting New Pictures as Jailed Cleaner says Tragic One Direction Star Could Have Been Saved

"If the hotel had acted differently Liam could have been saved.

"They lifted him by his arms and legs and carried him to the room via the elevator. He should have been kept where he was and an ambulance called.

"But because that day they had many foreign guests checking in they decided to take him to the room in the condition he was in.

"After that they called police instead of an ambulance. They made the call only after leaving him in the room alone. By the time they were making the call it was already too late.

"What happened was very sad. Liam's death was truly tragic and could have been prevented."

Pereyra added: "I'm detained in prison with real criminals, really dangerous people. I do not belong here.

"There are questions that are being avoided. I just want justice and I offer my condolences to Liam's family."