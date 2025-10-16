Madeleine McCann Update: Two Members of the 'Tapas 7' Who Were There When the Toddler Went Missing Break Their Silence to Share 'Evidence' Against Family's 'Stalker'
Oct. 16 2025, Published 1:21 p.m. ET
Two members of the "Tapas 7" have broken their silence for the first time on a woman claiming to be missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
David and Fiona Payne were among the seven friends on vacation in Portugal with Gerry and Kate McCann when the couple's three-year-old daughter disappeared from their apartment on May 3, 2007.
The Paynes were dining with the McCanns at restaurant less than 200 feet from the apartment where Madeleine had been safely tucked into bed when Kate discovered her daughter was missing while performing one of several checks on the children.
While the night forever changed the McCanns, David and Fiona have only now spoken out about how Madeleine's disappearance altered their lives.
David and Fiona were recently given evidence against Julia Wandelt, 24, a Polish woman who has been charged with stalking Gerry and Kate after she launched a relentless social media campaign in which she insisted she was the missing toddler.
Wandelt has been accused of harassing the McCanns between June 2022 and February 2025, including phone calls, letters and messages claiming to be their missing daughter, as well as demands for a DNA test.
The 24-year-old and her co-defendant, Karen Spragg, 61, denied the stalking allegations.
Court documents revealed Wandelt's alleged harassment extended to the Tapas 7 members as well.
Wandelt is said to have messaged David on Christmas Eve last year, writing: "Merry Christmas David (followed by a snowflake emoji). The truth will set you free."
Fiona became overcome with emotion when she revealed Wandelt has contacted her daughter Lily, who was the same age as Madeleine.
The mother said: "It is really difficult, she is a vulnerable young adult who has been adversely affected by Madeleine's disappearance.
“We have had lots of unsolicited contact from various people over the years, reporters and the like, people with conspiracy theories and all sorts of people however we have never been contacted by anyone who thinks they could be Madeleine."
Fiona has also been contacted by Wandelt, who claimed in one Facebook message she reached out after reading Mrs. Payne was "one of the few people who still believed Madeleine" was still alive.
Wandelt is said to have recorded many of her interactions with the Paynes, including one phone she made to David, which was played in court.
The alleged stalker pleaded in the recording: "Could you please contact me with Kate and Gerry. Please don’t hang up the call."
She begged for answers in another recording, saying: "I truly believe I'm Madeleine. I just want to know."
David said both calls were "quite upsetting."
Arizona Doctor's Husband Who Left Daughter, 2, to Die In Sweltering Car 'Was Distracted by Porn, Playing Video Games and Drinking Beers'
David replied to one message from Wandelt, which was shared in court.
Wandelt wrote: "I truly believe I'm Madeleine. You say you can’t help me, but you have a voice as the 'Tapas' group and could clear your names. Please, if I were your daughter who went missing, and a girl turned up but was being ignored, can you imagine how your daughter would feel? You can't imagine my pain."
The McCann's friend wrote back: "I am not in a position to be able to help, I have had enough trauma and so have the family. They would not be turning things away they believe in. I am not in position to help, I am really sorry we have had enough."
Meanwhile, a DNA test conducted by police was shared in court and "conclusively" confirmed Wandelt is not Madeleine.