Madeleine McCann Update: Two Members of the 'Tapas 7' Who Were There When the Toddler Went Missing Break Their Silence to Share 'Evidence' Against Family's 'Stalker'

Two members of the "Tapas 7" have broken their silence for the first time on a woman claiming to be missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

David and Fiona Payne were among the seven friends on vacation in Portugal with Gerry and Kate McCann when the couple's three-year-old daughter disappeared from their apartment on May 3, 2007.

The Paynes were dining with the McCanns at restaurant less than 200 feet from the apartment where Madeleine had been safely tucked into bed when Kate discovered her daughter was missing while performing one of several checks on the children.