Arizona Doctor's Husband Who Left Daughter, 2, to Die In Sweltering Car 'Was Distracted by Porn, Playing Video Games and Drinking Beers'

Christopher Scholtes is charged with first-degree murder for the tragic death of his young child, Parker, after he left her to nap in her caseat in sweltering 90-degree heat in July 2024.

An Arizona father was reportedly too wrapped up in playing video games and watching pornography to remember that his 2-year-old daughter was still inside his hot car, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Scholtes is scheduled to head to trial later this month. The father of three allegedly left his youngest child in the car after running some errands and getting "distracted."

A new court filing accuses the 38-year-old of cracking open a few beers he shoplifted earlier in the day, playing games, and searching for porn on his PlayStation – all while the toddler napped.

Scholtes has said he left the car running and the air conditioning on, but after an extended period of time, the vehicle shut off.

Medical examiners said temperatures in the 2003 Acura climbed as high as 109 degrees over the three hours Parker was trapped inside.